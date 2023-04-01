Norway 'devastated' by shock defeat to New Zealand, says forward Graham Hansen

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Norway 'devastated' by shock defeat to New Zealand, says forward Graham Hansen
Norway 'devastated' by shock defeat to New Zealand, says forward Graham Hansen
Norway will need to get it together quickly before they face Switzerland in a must-win game
Norway will need to get it together quickly before they face Switzerland in a must-win game
Reuters
Norway forward Caroline Graham Hansen (28) said they "might as well just go home" if they cannot improve on Thursday's performance at the Women's World Cup after the former champions were stunned 1-0 by co-hosts New Zealand at Auckland's Eden Park.

Norway came into the match as overwhelming favourites against the Football Ferns, who had failed to win any of their previous 15 World Cup matches, but looked disjointed from the outset and rarely troubled a stout home defence.

"Of course (we are) devastated," said Graham Hansen. "We didn't come here to lose."

World champions in 1995, Norway had been looking to impress after their shock early exit from last year's European Championships.

However, they struggled to build any kind of rhythm and only came alive after Hannah Wilkinson put New Zealand ahead in the second half.

"I felt like we weren't able to play our game at all," Graham Hansen told reporters. "A lot of things have to be better if we want to win games."

Norway's best chance to level came through Tuva Hansen's right-footed effort in the 81st minute, which ricocheted back off the crossbar.

Graham Hansen said losing the opening match put them on the back foot for the remainder of the group stage.

"With the win we would have more confidence, but now we just have to show what we're made of," she added. "If not, we might as well just go home."

The squad have five days to pull the pieces together before they face Switzerland in their second group-stage match in Hamilton. They close out their Group A against the Philippines.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenNorwayHansen CarolineNew ZealandHansen TuvaWilkinson Hannah
Related Articles
New Zealand shock Norway to claim their first ever football World Cup victory
Updated
Record crowds expected as Women's World Cup kicks off despite Auckland shooting
New Zealand shooter kills two ahead of Women's World Cup opener
Updated
Show more
Football
Australia captain Sam Kerr ruled out of two games at World Cup with injury
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Danjuma set for Everton, Cherries sign teenager Kerkez
Updated
Women's World Cup Group H preview: Two-time winners Germany a real threat
Putellas returns to lead fractured Spain squad, Sinclair looks to leave her mark
Home fans made the difference in upset win, says New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson
Catley scores from spot to earn Australia opening victory over Ireland
Updated
Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk signs playing contract with Ukrainian football club
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Updated
From humble beginnings to European glory, will Geyse's rise continue at World Cup?
Updated
US players taking nothing for granted against 'wildcard' Vietnam
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Danjuma set for Everton, Cherries sign teenager Kerkez
Hany Mukhtar and Denis Bouanga to lead MLS All-Stars against Arsenal
New Zealand shock Norway to claim their first ever football World Cup victory
Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business, not ruling out further signings

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |