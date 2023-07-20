Women's World Cup LIVE: New Zealand take shock lead against Norway in opening match

Can co-hosts New Zealand upset Norway?
StatsPerform, AFP
New Zealand are awarded a penalty after on field VAR check by the referee for a handball on Hansen.

Co-hosts New Zealand kicked off against Norway for the opening match at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

New Zealand made a bright start against former World Cup winners Norway but neither side were able to create a clear cut opening.

Follow the game live with Flashscore for all the latest updates. 

As the match approached 20 minutes, Norway started to make their mark on the encounter but New Zealand continued to hold their own. 

0-0 at the break between New Zealand and Norway as neither side come close to taking the lead despite some half chances. 

New Zealand took a sensational lead through Hannah Wilkinson at the start of the second half after a brilliant free flowing move. 

The goal started from the goalkeeer who played the ball to the right to the Jacqui Hand who was too quick for Norway's defence and pulled it back brilliantly for Wilkinson to score from close range.

There was a quick VAR check for a possible New Zealand penalty but it wasn't deemed to be a foul and play contiuned.

New Zealand almost doubled their advantage against Norway, a brilliant effort from Indiah-Paige Riley who cut inside and shot from just inside the box but Aurora Mikalsen made a fingertip save. 

Norway came so close to an equaliser in the final 10 minutes after a side footed curling effort by Carloine Hansen was tipped onto the crossbar by Victoria Eson. 

Norway are pressing for an equaliser as the match moves into the final five minutes but New Zealand with the support of the rapturous home crowd, hold firm. 

FootballWorld Cup WomenNew ZealandNorway
