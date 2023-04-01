Opportunity lost for Dutch as they exit Women’s World Cup at quarter-final stage

Groenen looks dejected after the Netherlands are knocked out of the World Cup
Reuters
It might have been only the Netherlands' third appearance at a Women’s World Cup finals, but Friday’s quarter-final exit to Spain was an opportunity squandered.

They were beaten 2-1 in extra time in Wellington, joining a long list of pre-tournament favourites eliminated with the United States, Germany, Canada and Brazil already gone.

It was those early round shocks that offered the ninth-ranked Dutch a realistic chance to go one better than their last World Cup in France four years ago when they lost in the final.

They first qualified in 2015, reaching the last 16 and have made enormous progress inside a decade to consider themselves contenders -- an assertion that coach Andries Jonker stated repeatedly at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

The Dutch players backed up their coach by finishing top of their group, ahead of the U.S., who were defending champions, and after thrashing Vietnam 7-0 in their last pool game.

The 1-1 draw with the U.S was the only goal they conceded before Friday’s quarter-final and the 2-0 win over South Africa in the last 16 was hard fought but emphasised their potential.

However, it all fell apart in extra time at Wellington Regional Stadium on Friday as the Dutch paid the price for missing good opportunities.

If I’m honest, Spain were a little bit better than us. But we fought to prove our worth and in extra time we got really good chances,” said Jonker.

Several of those fell to Lineth Beerensteyn. "I only have one word for it and that is sour," she said.

Spain vs Netherlands match stats
Statsperform

"You know in football that a team can have the ball 70% of the time and still lose. Today was such a match. The fact that the chances we got did not go in is incredibly sour.”

Looking for positives in his post-match interview, Jonker said the tournament proved the Dutch were back among the top women’s teams.

"But we secretly wanted to be the best. But then we should have won," he added.

