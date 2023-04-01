Players at Women's World Cup guaranteed at least ,000 each in FIFA first

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Players at Women's World Cup guaranteed at least $30,000 each in FIFA first
Players at Women's World Cup guaranteed at least $30,000 each in FIFA first
The prize money for this edition is roughly 300% higher than what FIFA offered for the 2019 tournament
The prize money for this edition is roughly 300% higher than what FIFA offered for the 2019 tournament
Reuters
Each player at the Women's World Cup will be guaranteed at least $30,000 after a ground-breaking move by FIFA to disburse some of the prize money to individuals rather than national federations.

All 23 members of the winning team will take home $270,000, part of a $110 million total prize pool that is roughly 300% higher than what FIFA offered for the 2019 tournament.

The $30,000 minimum directed prize money is more than twice the average salary of $14,000 for paid players surveyed in FIFA's 2022 benchmarking report.

In March, FIFA President Gianni Infantino pledged at the FIFA Congress that organisers would direct prize money toward the players, a first for the women's tournament, which kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

For the upcoming Women's World Cup, member associations will also receive increased funding based on performance, with winners taking $4.29 million home and delegations earning $1.56 million for participating in the group stage.

The total performance-based prize funds still significantly trail what was the on the offer at the men's tournament last year, where $440 million total prize fund was awarded.

FIFA has made it clear to national federations that it expects that the amount retained by member associations will be reinvested in their footballing activities, including coaching staff, grassroots projects, youth national teams and women’s football capacity-building programmes.

FIFPRO said the news "represents not only the outcome of tremendous global collective action by 150 national team players... but a constructive negotiation with FIFA over the past months."

"They have listened to the voice of the players and we have taken steps toward greater gender equity in our game at the highest levels," the global football players union said in a statement.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup Women
Related Articles
Former France captain Amandine Henry recalled for Women's World Cup
Pressure off England going into World Cup after Euros win, says Bronze
Slow Women's World Cup ticket sales prompt concern in New Zealand
Show more
Football
Benzema fever hits Jeddah ahead of Al-Ittihad presentation
Manchester City on cusp of European coronation but Inter Milan pose threat
Manchester City must 'right the wrongs' of 2021 Champions League final loss, says Walker
West Ham condemn fan behaviour after Fiorentina's Biraghi hit by object
Bowen ready to party after last-gasp winner for West Ham
Barcelona wish Lionel Messi good luck in 'league with fewer demands'
Declan Rice relishes West Ham history as Euro glory marks potential farewell
Lionel Messi confirms his plans to move to MLS and play for Inter Miami
Updated
MLB, WNBA and NWSL games postponed due to poor air quality in US
West Ham win Europa Conference League after Bowen heroics in stoppage time
Updated
Most Read
West Ham win Europa Conference League after Bowen heroics in stoppage time
Police detain 16 after Fiorentina fans attack West Ham supporters
Prague takes centre stage ahead of Europa Conference League final
Bam Adebayo is key to Miami's NBA championship aspirations