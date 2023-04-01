Spain hit five to storm past Switzerland and into the quarter-finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Spain hit five to storm past Switzerland and into the quarter-finals
Spain hit five to storm past Switzerland and into the quarter-finals
Spain went through in style
Spain went through in style
Reuters
Spain won a knockout game at a major tournament for the first time in their history in a dominant 5-1 win over Switzerland, progressing to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup. In front of a record crowd of 43,217 for a football match in New Zealand, the Spaniards put on a statement display as they chase a first WWC trophy.

Spain got off to a flying start, taking the lead in the fifth minute as Aitana Bonmati showed great composure to turn and fire past Gaelle Thalmann after the Switzerland goalkeeper had initially made a stunning save from point-blank range.

However, the Swiss were gifted a goal to draw level in bizarre circumstances as Laia Codina tried to pass back to her goalkeeper from near the halfway line but got her angles wrong, with the ball flying into her own net.

Just over five minutes later, Spain were back in front through Alba Redondo’s pinpoint header, and it was pure Spanish dominance for the remainder of the first half.

Bonmati completed her brace to make it 3-1 for Spain 10 minutes before the break and Codina made up for her bizarre own goal, taking advantage of a scramble in the box to poke home, giving Spain a three-goal lead going into the interval.

Switzerland couldn't handle Bonmati
StatsPerform, Profimedia

Switzerland responded in an attempt to turn things around with three half-time subs, all in midfield, but despite the changes in the middle of the park, it was Spain that continued to dominate possession and fired cross after cross into the Swiss box.

It took until around the hour mark for Spanish goalkeeper Cata Coll to be tested by a Swiss player, when Meriame Terchoun fired towards goal, but her effort was superbly stopped.

Despite a minor Swiss resurgence, Spain killed any chances of a comeback, scoring a fifth goal in the 70th minute thanks to Jennifer Hermoso, who took advantage of a poor clearance to make it 5-1 to Spain, who comfortably closed things out in the final minutes.

The title contenders will look to keep marching on in the quarter-finals, where they will face the winner of the Netherlands vs South Africa. As for Switzerland, getting out of the group was an achievement, but they couldn't get it going against a Spain side that was simply much better.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Aitana Bonmati (Spain)

The match stats
StatsPerform
Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenSpainSwitzerlandWWC report
Related Articles
Spain focusing on handling counter-attacks against Switzerland following Japan loss
Switzerland brush up attacking plans for knockout World Cup game vs Spain
Japan deliver counter-attacking masterclass to thrash Spain and top Group C
Show more
Football
Japan impress again as they beat Norway and move into the last eight
Updated
Manchester City sign defender Josko Gvardiol from Leipzig for £77 million
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol completes move to City, Chelsea sign Sanchez
Updated
Chelsea sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton for £25 million
Italian football clubs lost €3.6 billion during the global pandemic
South Africa manager certain that they'll cause the Netherlands problems
Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada moves to Lazio on free transfer
Sevilla sign Swiss midfielder Djibril Sow from Eintracht for reported €14 million
PSV Eindhoven win Dutch Super Cup after battling win over Feyenoord
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol completes move to City, Chelsea sign Sanchez
Can Sanchez dislodge Kepa to become Chelsea's next number one?
Arsenal in better position than City, says Guardiola ahead of Community Shield
Mikel Arteta expects Gabriel Jesus to return 'soon' after knee surgery

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |