Spain men's team condemn Rubiales after Hermoso kiss

Luis Rubiales during his ill-fated press conference last month
Reuters
The Spanish men's team criticised the country's soccer boss Luis Rubiales (46) on Monday for his "unacceptable behaviour" after he kissed Jenni Hermoso (33) on the lips following Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup 15 days ago.

"We want to reject what we consider to be unacceptable behaviour from Mr Rubiales, who has not lived up to the institution he represents," captain Alvaro Morata (30) said as he read out a statement on behalf of the team with his teammates watching on.

"We stand firmly and clearly on the side of the values that sport represents.

"Spanish football should be a motor of respect, inspiration, inclusion and diversity and should set an example with its conduct both on and off the pitch."

Morata also expressed solidarity to "the players who have seen their success tarnished."

Spain's Sport Administrative Tribunal (TAD) on Friday opened a case against Rubiales for "serious misconduct."

Rubiales' behaviour has sparked outrage in Spain and abroad. He also grabbed his crotch while standing close to Spain's Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter.

World soccer governing body FIFA has already suspended Rubiales from all football-related activities for three months while it conducts an investigation.

FootballWorld Cup WomenRubiales Luis ManuelHermoso JeniferSpainMorata AlvaroSpain
