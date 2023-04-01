Spain's women players say their national team boycott remains despite call-ups

Spain's women's football team players said on Monday their firm opposition to be called for the national team remains in place after most of the players who last month won the Women's World Cup were selected for upcoming games.

In a joint statement, the players said they would take the "best decision" for their future and health after they studied the legal implications it could have for them to not attend the call-up.

The revolt by the players followed a kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso (33) by the country's football federation boss Luis Rubiales (46) after Spain won the World Cup, which eventually triggered his resignation.

More to follow.