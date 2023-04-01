Spain Women's team refuse to play until Spanish federation boss is removed

Luis Rubiales during his speech on Friday
Luis Rubiales during his speech on Friday
Reuters
Dozens of members of the Spanish Women's national team said on Friday they would not play any matches for the country until federation chief Luis Rubiales (46) has been removed from his job in a scandal over kissing player Jenni Hermoso (33) on the lips after Spain's World Cup victory.

Rubiales refused to quit earlier on Friday, fuelling anger among players and government ministers who decried his actions as unacceptable misogynist behaviour.

A total of 56 players, including Hermoso and all of the cup-winning 23-strong side, signed a joint statement sent via their FUTPRO union demanding the removal of the federation leadership. Spanish LaLiga clubs like Espanyol and Sevilla have also issued statements supporting the World Cup winner.

More to follow.

