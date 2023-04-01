Spanish football president apologises for kissing World Cup winner Hermoso

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Spanish football president apologises for kissing World Cup winner Hermoso
Spanish football president apologises for kissing World Cup winner Hermoso
Updated
Spain's Hermoso defends Rubiales kiss at Women's World Cup
Spain's Hermoso defends Rubiales kiss at Women's World Cup
AFP
The Spanish football federation president Luis Ruibales apologised on Monday after an unsolicited kiss he planted on player Jenni Hermoso's (33) lips during celebrations of the country's Women's World Cup victory sparked outrage in Spain.

The incident happened as the federation chief handed the Spanish team gold medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday.

"Surely I was wrong, I have to admit," Rubiales said in a video statement sent by the federation. "It was without bad faith at a time of maximum effusiveness."

Hermoso told teammates afterwards in the locker room that she "didn't like it," according to video footage posted on Instagram and YouTube by El Mundo newspaper and other media outlets.

She later downplayed the incident in a statement sent to Spanish news agency EFE by the federation.

"It was a mutual gesture that was totally spontaneous prompted by the huge joy of winning a World Cup," the statement said. "The 'presi' and I have a great relationship, his behaviour with all of us has always been 10 (out of 10) and this was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude."

Jenni Hermoso after the game
Reuters

Post-game video footage also depicts Rubiales kissing other players on the cheek or embracing them when handing out the medals.

Gender issues are a powerful topic in Spain. The Socialist-led government has presided over a raft of legal reforms around gender change, abortion and sex work, but a loophole in its law around sexual consent let rapists out of jail, resulting in a significant electoral loss by Montero's far-left Podemos party, in the government coalition, in July's election.

Asked again about the incident on Spain's COPE Radio station, Hermoso said: "I wish they created (controversy) involving someone else, I'm a world champion and that's what matters."

'UNACCEPTABLE'

Several government ministers and media commentators criticised the gesture.

Acting Culture and Sports Minister Miquel Iceta said on RNE radio the kiss was "unacceptable" and asked Rubiales to provide an explanation and to apologise.

A non-consensual kiss is "a kind of sex violence all women suffer daily, which was until now invisible, and which we cannot normalise", acting Gender Equality Minister Irene Montero said on social messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Acting Social Rights Minister Ione Belarra, who belongs to Montero's party, asked "if they do that with all of Spain watching, what might they do privately?"

An opinion column in Spain's top-selling El Pais newspaper on Monday morning was titled: "Jenni didn't like the kiss and we didn't either" - describing it as "an intrusion, an invasion of privacy, an aggression".

Rubiales had initially minimised the outrage, calling critics "idiots".

Luis Rubiales has come under huge scrutiny for his action
Reuters

"The kiss with Jenni? There are idiots everywhere. When two people have a moment of affection that means nothing more, you can't listen to idiocy. We are the champions, that's it," he said, according to Radio Marca.

But in his apology later on Monday, Rubiales included those who called him out.

"I also want to apologise to these persons," he said.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenHermoso JeniferSpainEngland
Related Articles
Sweden and Spain gear up for 'high pressure' Women's World Cup semi-final
Spain World Cup win reality check for Sarina Wiegman and triumph for Jorge Vilda
Success of Women's World Cup still cannot hide financial gap with men
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Arsenal head to Palace this evening as Ben Foster retires again
Updated
Flashscore Women's World Cup best XI: Champion Abelleiro the standout star
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood to leave club after investigation
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: City closing in on Doku, Greenwood to leave Man United
Updated
The American rebuild begins after dismal World Cup campaign
Barcelona's US defender Sergino Dest joins Dutch side PSV on loan
Wrexham keeper Ben Foster announces retirement again at 40
Ambitious World Cup a wonder goal for women's game
Most Read
Football Tracker: Arsenal head to Palace this evening as Ben Foster retires again
Barcelona set up new home at Olympic Stadium without suspended boss Xavi
Paul Pogba and Juventus try to move beyond injury and scandal ahead of Serie A start
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |