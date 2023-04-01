Sweden beat Australia to clinch third place and end World Cup on a high

Sweden clinched the bronze medal at the Women’s World Cup for the fourth time as they defeated home favourites Australia 2-0 at Suncorp Stadium in the third-place play-off.

This has been a groundbreaking tournament for the Matildas, both on and off the field, and while their dream of a first WWC success was ended by England in the semi-finals on Wednesday, this clash presented an opportunity to end on a high.

However, it was their opponents who had the better of the first period as they silenced the partisan home crowd. It took them less than 60 seconds to test Mackenzie Arnold between the Australian sticks, with the shot-stopper getting down well to deny the busy Stina Blackstenius.

Shortly after Hayley Raso forced a save from Zecira Musovic at her near post, the decisive moment of the opening 45 minutes occurred. Sweden appeared to have wasted a chance to take the lead when Fridolina Rolfo planted a clever flicked header onto the crossbar, but after a VAR intervention, a penalty was awarded as Clare Hunt had felled Blackstenius in the area. From the spot, Rolfo made no mistake to give her side the advantage.

Had it not been for Arnold, who did brilliantly to thwart Filippa Angeldal down to her left, Australia would have had an even harder mountain climb and, although Sam Kerr did work Musovic with a fierce drive, Tony Gustavsson’s players would have known they needed to drastically improve after the interval.

The match stats StatsPerform

Ultimately, though, Australia never got going. There was little to no goal threat even following the break, with Blagult looking by far the more dangerous as they looked to hit on the counter-attack, and it was from such a situation that they extended their lead. Blackstenius was once again heavily involved, holding the ball up well before squaring to Kosovare Asllani, who buried a pinpoint, well-hit effort from just inside the box.

Other than Clare Polkinghorne’s volley from close range which, as has so often been the case throughout this competition, Musovic was equal to, Asllani’s strike proved to be the final moment of real action in the encounter. A place on the smallest step of the podium was a deserved consolation for Sweden and, after finishing in the same position in 1991, 2011, and 2019, they will be looking to go one step further in four years' time.

Australia, meanwhile, will be gutted to end their journey in such a disappointing fashion, but they also have plenty to be positive about moving forward, especially after inspiring an entire nation.

Player of the Match: Stina Blackstenius (Sweden)