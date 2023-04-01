No room for sentiment with third place on the line, says Australia coach Gustavsson

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. No room for sentiment with third place on the line, says Australia coach Gustavsson
No room for sentiment with third place on the line, says Australia coach Gustavsson
Australia players in training
Australia players in training
Reuters
Australia coach Tony Gustavsson said he will not risk their chances of finishing third at the Women's World Cup by letting emotion influence his team selection for Saturday's game against Sweden.

A number of Gustavsson's squad have not played a minute of the tournament while some senior members may never have another chance to take the pitch at a World Cup after the third-place playoff at Brisbane's Lang Park.

But Gustavsson said that would not enter into his calculations.

"If it was emotionally, those players would play because they deserve to play," the Swede told reporters.

Gustavsson during his press conference
Profimedia

"But I can't pick based on emotions. This is a third-place game. We're playing for a medal. I'm going to make sure we have a lineup that is the strongest starting lineup we can have but also the strongest finishing lineup.

"It's not about giving players experience just for the sake of giving experience. This is a game to win."

Australia will be without centre back Alanna Kennedy for a second straight match due to concussion symptoms.

Captain Sam Kerr, however, said she was raring to go after scoring a stunning goal in the 3-1 semi-final defeat to England, her first start at the tournament after battling a calf injury.

"Honestly, it's been amazing to just be a part of this journey," said Kerr, who missed the group stage matches.

"Like if I hadn't played one minute it still would have been the best moment of my career to be here because what we've achieved as a team is amazing."

Kerr during her press conference
Reuters

Sweden are familiar to a number of the Matildas who play club football in the Scandinavian country, including midfielder Katrina Gorry and centre back Clare Polkinghorne.

The co-hosts thrashed Sweden 4-0 in Melbourne last November.

Gustavsson also coached against them as an assistant on former United States coach Jill Ellis's staff.

He said he took in a concert with Sweden's music-loving coach Peter Gerhardsson after the World Cup draw in New Zealand.

"There's a lot of similarities between the two teams, that is very well organised defensively, that is very good in attack transitions," said Gustavsson.

"Two teams that are very good on the flanks and the wide areas.

"And two teams that are probably two of the best teams in set plays in the world.

"So the team that wins those battles are probably going to win the game."

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenAustraliaSwedenKerr Samantha
Related Articles
World Cup needs to be Australia's starting point, not the finish, says Gustavsson
Matildas to look back in pride after thrilling host nation with semi-final run
More to Australia than just Sam Kerr, says England coach Sarina Wiegman
Show more
Football
Borussia Dortmund set sights on 'sweet' revenge after bitter title collapse
Chelsea complete signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton for £58 million
Australia eye victory over Sweden to sign off successful World Cup with medal
Transfer News LIVE: Napoli chasing Vigo's Veiga, Chelsea announce Lavia signing
Updated
Gianni Infantino defends FIFA decision to expand Women's World Cup
Former Arsenal and England forward Theo Walcott retires from football
OPINION: Harry Kane made wise choice over Alan Shearer's goalscoring record
Mutiny cloud finally dissipated as Spain thrive without unhappy players
Lauren James will be ready if England call, says Chelsea manager Emma Hayes
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Napoli chasing Vigo's Veiga, Chelsea announce Lavia signing
Who's missing? Romero a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Man Utd
Editors' Picks: Kane makes Bundesliga bow as top Premier League teams set for battle
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |