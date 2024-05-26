Europa League hero Lookman stars as Atalanta secure top four finish in Serie A

Europa League hero Lookman stars as Atalanta secure top four finish in Serie A

Lookman continued his fine form with another goal
Lookman continued his fine form with another goal Reuters
Atalanta showed no signs of a hangover from their UEFA Europa League win, as they secured a top-four finish in Serie A by beating Torino 3-0. Ademola Lookman, the hat-trick hero from midweek, was on the scoresheet again in a dominant display.

The hosts took some time to get going, which perhaps came as no surprise given they are still celebrating Wednesday’s success over Bayer Leverkusen. Il Toro, chasing continental qualification themselves, had a couple of early chances, with Ivan Ilic flashing one shot wide from distance before top scorer Duvan Zapata – playing against his former club – failed to hit the target with a close-range header.

At the other end, Charles De Ketelaere pivoted in the area and fired a low drive just past the far post as Gian Piero Gasperini’s side started to find their feet.

Moments later Gianluca Scamacca bagged a beauty, whipping a fizzing shot into the bottom corner after receiving possession on the edge of the area.

It was 2-0 by the break, as Lookman, who had earlier lifted over the bar from 10 yards out, continued his fine goalscoring form by converting the rebound after Mario Pasalic’s effort was spilled by Luca Gemello.

Torino – who were searching for a third league win in a row for the first time in five years – started the second half brightly, but Pietro Pellegri could not keep his header down when meeting a free-kick at the back post, shortly before Raoul Bellanova fired narrowly wide. Once more, the Goddess fired back, with De Ketelaere testing Gemello and Davide Zappacosta blasting a further chance off target.

The hosts were then gifted the chance to further increase their advantage from the penalty spot when Lookman’s quick feet proved too much for Adrien Tameze, who tripped the winger in the area, allowing Pasalic to coolly send the goalkeeper the wrong way.

 That ended the game as a contest, as Atalanta picked up the victory that means AS Roma can no longer qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League, while Torino’s hopes of European football for the first time in five years hang by a shred, and they will only book a UEFA Conference League spot if Fiorentina beat Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa Conference League final on Wednesday

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

Check out the match stats here.

Atalanta vs Torino match stats
Atalanta vs Torino match statsFlashscore
