Sweden prepared for Spain's mix of US and Japan, says Natalie Bjorn

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Sweden prepared for Spain's mix of US and Japan, says Natalie Bjorn
Sweden prepared for Spain's mix of US and Japan, says Natalie Bjorn
Sweden celebrate beating Japan
Sweden celebrate beating Japan
Reuters
Sweden defender Natalie Bjorn (26) believes her side's wins over former champions the United States and Japan will serve as the perfect preparation for their Women's World Cup semi-final clash with Spain at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday.

The Swedes defeated the United States, winners of the last two editions of the Women's World Cup, in a penalty shoot-out in the last 16 before holding on to record a 2-1 victory over 2011 winners Japan to set up the semi-final meeting against Spain.

"We know that they have some very good individuals, but as a team they are also very, very good," Bjorn said.

"I think it's good that we played against Japan and the U.S. before this game, because it feels like Spain is a little bit of a mix between them too, and with the possession that they want to keep and the physical side from the U.S.

"So I feel like we are better prepared."

The Swedes were not among the favoured nations to win the Women's World Cup prior to kick-off despite reaching the final of the Olympic Games tournament in Japan in 2021, where they suffered a narrow defeat to Canada.

Of the four nations left in the tournament, Sweden have the strongest pedigree at the Women's World Cup, having previously reached the semi-finals on four occasions.

They have only advanced to the final once, however, when they lost to Germany in the final in 2003 in the United States. Many in the current squad featured in the side that reached the semi-finals of last year's Women's Euros in England.

"I think in this tournament we need to play as we have been doing," Bjorn said.

"We almost have (a) similar squad to what we had last time, so I think with that experience that we have, I think that will help us go through the semi-final.

"(Reaching the final) would mean everything, like every hour, every second, every minute you put in, the hard work every last year ... through everything in life.

"You play because you want to play this big game, so you want to win. So it would mean the world to me."

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenJapanSpainSwedenBjorn Nathalie
Related Articles
Japan put Nadeshiko football back on the map, says proud coach
Women's World Cup Power Rankings: Who is the favourite now that we are down to eight?
Flashscore's team of the World Cup group stage: A competition full of attacking firepower
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Chelsea set to host Liverpool as Spurs begin life after Kane with a draw
Updated
Spurs begin life after Kane with positive display in draw at Brentford
Real Madrid's Eder Militao to undergo knee surgery after suffering ACL tear
Roberto Mancini's resignation as head coach ends 'significant page' in Italy's history
Updated
Record signing Harry Kane unveiled as Bayern player, says he joined to win titles
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Hilal targeting Neymar deal, Mbappe set to stay at PSG
Updated
Missed opportunity for France as they fall at quarter-final hurdle again
Gustavsson hails game-changing Matildas as Australia celebrates historic win
Kylian Mbappe to be reinstated back into PSG first team squad after remarkable U-turn
Updated
Most Read
Football Tracker: Chelsea set to host Liverpool as Spurs begin life after Kane with a draw
Cristiano Ronaldo wins first title at Al-Nassr with brace in Arab Club Champions Cup final
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Hilal targeting Neymar deal, Mbappe set to stay at PSG
Declan Rice was a crucial addition but Thomas Partey remains Arsenal's key cog in midfield

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |