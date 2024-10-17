EXCLUSIVE: Cleophas Shimanyula backs Kenya to get past U17 World Cup group stage

It is the first time that Kenya have qualified for this tournament

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula believes Kenya’s Junior Starlets have what it takes to go beyond the group stage of the 2024 FIFA women’s World Cup scheduled for the Dominican Republic from October 16th to November 3rd.

After making history as the first Kenyan team to qualify for a World Cup tournament following their 5-0 aggregate win against Burundi in the final round of the qualifiers, the Starlets now know their opponents ahead of the global competition following the draw conducted by the world governing body FIFA on Sunday.

Kenya, who were seeded in Pot 4 alongside South Korea, Ecuador, and Poland, were drawn in Group C alongside North Korea, Mexico, and England. Group A will have hosts the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, New Zealand, and Nigeria, while Group B comprises of Spain, the United States, South Korea and Colombia. Zambia will be in Group D alongside Japan, Poland and Brazil.

Junior Starlets will be the surprise package

Speaking to Flashscore after learning of the draw, Shimanyula remained adamant that with good preparations, Kenya will surprise many teams at the tournament.

“I will say it is a kind draw for Kenya, they are taking part in the tournament for the first time, and could have been drawn against any qualified teams, so being pitted against North Korea, Mexico and England gives them the belief they can still go out there and bring good results,” Shimanyula told Flashscore.

“I have watched the girls before, I followed their qualifying matches and I think they have what it takes to go past the group stage, they play with confidence, they have the gut to build their play from the back and it shows you they won’t fear anyone at the World Cup.

“In any case, they need good preparations to be ready, and if they can get full support to prepare for the tournament then I feel they will be the surprise package, why not, they can even go all the way and bring the trophy home.”

Kenya have been drawn with North Korea, Kenya and Mexico FKF Media

Shimanyula further warned Kenya’s opponents against underrating the Junior Starlets. “It will be a huge mistake for their group rivals to take them (Junior Starlets) for granted,” explained Shimanyula.

“The girls have come of age, they know what they want, to have qualified for the World Cup, they know they have a point to prove, and I am sure they will strive to prove the point, they made history and they know if they go past the group stage, they will have written more history.

“Starlets will be eyeing more records at the tournament, and by doing so they will be psyched to perform even better and leave a good mark, so anyone underrating them will be doing so at their peril, they can easily hurt and their opponents should be worried.”

Kenya to face England in group opener

The Starlets, who will be based at Santiago de los Caballeros, the second-largest city in the Dominican Republic and the fourth-largest city in the Caribbean by population, will kick off their campaign with a fixture against England at Cibao FC Stadium on October 17th, 2024.

Kenya coach Mildred Cheche will return to action for their second fixture against North Korea on October 20th, before winding up their preliminary matches against Mexico on October 23rd at Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium.

Former Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda believes a good start against England will motivate Kenya to go far in the tournament.

“Starlets should target a positive start against England (at least a draw or a win), because the opening game will determine a lot of things for them, it will be the game to show if they are ready to play in the biggest stage, and if they manage to pull something positive from it, then I foresee a good outing for them,” Aduda told Flashscore.

“A win against England will send a strong message to their group opponents that Kenya means business and this could give them an advantage heading to the remaining matches, I know it will not be easy against England, but anything is possible in the world football.”

Aduda: “It will be a good outing for the girls, they need to go out there and express themselves, they should avoid being under pressure, they should take it a game at a time, and Kenyans should not push them, because with too much pressure, it may work against them and may end up losing all their group matches.”

Starlets can beat any team at the World Cup

Following the draw, a section of Kenyans revealed mixed reactions, some backing the Junior Starlets to go all the way and win the trophy if they believe in themselves, and others predicting an early exit.

“Starlets can beat any team, I am so confident,” said Mwaura Gitau, while Mwisukhuru Wa Sani said: “We can do it. Let's believe in ourselves.”

Jared Oginga termed Kenya’s group as fair by saying: “That’s a fair group, the script is to win the first match,” while Ogonyo Sie Owadgi Akoth wrote: “We believe in team Kenya, let our technical bench do something proper on preparations.”

Kituyi Wepundi tipped Kenya to qualify from the group stage: “Kenya and England qualify to the knockout stage,” while Anthony Mwaura said: “If they can only win two games, they will be okay, qualifying was a major thing for me.”

“With proper arrangements, the level of confidence I saw in their last game, I am sure they might excel in the group stages,” said Olande Dickens while Alphonse Onono Wuod Adhis said: “We’re capable of coming out of that group at the top…trust our ladies".

Solomon Ndegwa said: “Some huge homework for the girls if they are to have some good results.”

Collins Lunganyi said: “A very easy group for Kenya. Just prepare well and you will confirm my point,” while Fred Musau claimed: “The high football place these girls have taken us! Congrats just for that achievement. Anything else will be a welcome bonus.”

Kenya will pitch camp in Marbella, Spain in September for a rigorous three-week training session camp in readiness for the tournament.