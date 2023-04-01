US women's national team to receive Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for equal pay fight

United States players posing for a team group photo
United States players posing for a team group photo
Reuters
The US women's national soccer team will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at next month's ESPYs in recognition of their fight for equal pay with their male counterparts, ESPN said on Wednesday.

The award, which is given to an individual or group in the sporting world that makes a difference beyond the field of play, will be presented on July 12th, before the women's squad kick off their bid for a third consecutive World Cup title on July 22nd.

In May 2022, the US women's and men's soccer teams reached landmark collective bargaining agreements with the national governing body for the sport that will see players receive equal pay and prize money, including at World Cups.

"It feels like this is a paradigm shift or a moment we'll look back to and say that nothing was ever the same after this Women's World Cup," USA forward Megan Rapinoe said on Tuesday.

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan speak to the press
Reuters

The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage is named after the late tennis star who grew up poor in the segregated US South and was at the forefront of breaking down barriers for Black tennis players.

The ESPYs, which pay tribute to the top athletes and performances of the past year, are presented and televised by Walt Disney Co sports network ESPN.

