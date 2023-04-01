USA ready to turn the page on disappointing World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. USA ready to turn the page on disappointing World Cup
USA ready to turn the page on disappointing World Cup
The US team were favourites at the World Cup
The US team were favourites at the World Cup
Reuters
The US women's soccer team will take time to address their worst-ever performance at a Women's World Cup before shifting focus to next year's Paris Olympics, interim head coach Twila Kilgore (43) said on Tuesday.

When the team gathers for a camp ahead of September 21st and 24th friendlies against South Africa, Kilgore said they will spend time addressing players' disappointment and emotions from their Round of 16 exit to Sweden at the World Cup last month.

"It's something that we've talked a lot about within the programme, player to player, coach to player, amongst the staff," Kilgore told reporters on a conference call after the training camp roster for the two friendlies was announced.

"And it's really important that we do have a conversation and address what's happened but also quickly take the learnings from that, close the door and start looking forward toward the Olympics."

Vlatko Andonovski stepped down as coach of the national team 11 days after their early World Cup exit and Kilgore, who had served as his assistant for one and a half years, has stepped in while a search for a permanent coach is conducted.

The friendlies will mark the end of an era for the USWNT given the September 21st game in Cincinnati will be Julie Ertz's last with the national team while Megan Rapinoe will feature for the final time in the Chicago game three days later.

"Both have been part of multiple World Cups and Olympics and have helped drive the game forward.

"But also off the field, they have contributed to making sure that the whole soccer landscape is progressing forward, especially for women," said Kilgore.

"We'll feel a hole from them on the field, we'll feel that, but their legacy will continue off the field in many, many ways."

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenUSASouth AfricaErtz JulieRapinoe Megan
Related Articles
The American rebuild begins after dismal World Cup campaign
Ambitious World Cup a wonder goal for women's game
United States Women's World Cup exit marks the end of illustrious era
Show more
Football
Voller's Germany snap losing run with 2-1 win over France
Updated
Frattesi fires Italy to Euro 2024 qualifying win over Ukraine
Updated
England cruise to friendly victory over old rivals Scotland
RB Leipzig's Orban out for around 10 weeks with injury
Leonardo Bonucci to take Juventus to court over image damages
Former Spanish football chief Rubiales to testify in court
PFA asking trades unions to support equal rights for players
Troubled Pogba sinks to new low after doping revelation
Al Ahly sign former Dortmund striker Anthony Modeste
Most Read
Perfect Portugal demolish Luxembourg 9-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
North Macedonia strike late to defy Italy victory
Messi returns as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off
Pogba suspended after testing positive for testosterone

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings