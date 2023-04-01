USA were not fully prepared heading into Women's World Cup, says Lindsey Horan

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. USA were not fully prepared heading into Women's World Cup, says Lindsey Horan
USA were not fully prepared heading into Women's World Cup, says Lindsey Horan
USA didn't live up to expectations
USA didn't live up to expectations
Reuters
The USWNT were not fully prepared heading into the World Cup, co-captain Lindsey Horan (29) said after the four-time champions produced their worst-ever performance at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

The US exited in the round of 16 after suffering a shock 5-4 shootout defeat by Sweden. Days later, coach Vlatko Andonovski, who took the reins in 2019, stepped down.

Speaking to former team-mates Tobin Heath and Christen Press on YouTube channel RE-INC, midfielder Horan said that when a new coach comes in, it is crucial to make the most of the limited opportunities they have to train together.

"When a coach comes in, it's like, hey, how do we get the best out of every single individual player putting the most simplicity into a 10-day camp every few months and getting the best out of your team, and without overcomplicating everything?," Horan said.

"Because yes, I could talk about the last four-year cycle, and we don’t need to get into every single thing, but that's not what we did. We did not get the best out of every single individual.

"I don't think everyone was fully prepared, and that's on us as well."

USA's form dropped off at the World Cup
Flashscore

Horan said the team did not look relaxed during the tournament, where they finished second in their group behind the Netherlands.

"Looking at those three group stage games, and you felt it in the team," she added.

"You felt this tense feeling, and people were just not enjoying their football or they weren't enjoying individually playing."

The US will host South Africa in back-to-back friendlies on September 21 in Cincinnati and September 24 in Chicago.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenHoran LindseyUSA
Related Articles
Flashscore Women's World Cup best XI: Champion Abelleiro the standout star
Flashscore's team of the World Cup group stage: A competition full of attacking firepower
Horan ready for US to approach knockout stages as fresh start after tough group stage
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: PSG pushing to sign Kolo Muani, Hall moves from Chelsea to Newcastle
Updated
Rangers left with work to do against PSV to reach Champions League
Burnley sign England youngster Ramsey from Villa on five-year deal
Late show earns Al-Nassr Asian Champions League group stage berth
Manchester United's Mason Mount out 'until international break' with injury
Brazil's Maracana stadium to be closed for pitch maintenance
Liverpool win appeal against Mac Allister red card in Bournemouth clash
Al-Nassr sign Portuguese midfielder Otavio from Porto for €60 million
Burnley sign Anderlecht defender Hannes Delcroix for undisclosed fee
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG pushing to sign Kolo Muani, Hall moves from Chelsea to Newcastle
Late show earns Al-Nassr Asian Champions League group stage berth
Arsenal captain Odegaard says players must adapt to new rules after Tomiyasu red card
Al-Nassr sign Portuguese midfielder Otavio from Porto for €60 million

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |