We can forgive Christine Sinclair for penalty miss, says Canada coach Priestman

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. We can forgive Christine Sinclair for penalty miss, says Canada coach Priestman
We can forgive Christine Sinclair for penalty miss, says Canada coach Priestman
Sinclair missed a penalty in the second half
Sinclair missed a penalty in the second half
Reuters
Canada coach Bev Priestman was deflated by a potentially costly 0-0 draw with Nigeria in their Women's World Cup opener on Friday but refused to point the finger at Christine Sinclair (40) after the captain failed to score a second-half penalty.

Sinclair's weak spot kick was saved by Chiamaka Nnadozie, who dived low to her left in the 50th minute to help Nigeria, the lowest-ranked team in Group B, secure a valuable point at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Bidding to become the first player to score at six World Cups, Sinclair also let a good opportunity slip away in the ninth minute when she fired wide.

"Christine Sinclair scored many, many, many goals for this country and I'm sure the fans, the team and everyone can forgive missing a penalty kick," Priestman told reporters.

"I think penalty kicks are a 50-50 chance and on this day 'Sinc' didn't score.

"Sinc has high standards and is a bit of a perfectionist but at the end of the day, this team and this country love Christine Sinclair more than anything, and so they'll rally around her and we'll be on and have her ready for the next game."

Though Sinclair has scored 190 goals in her brilliant career, she is not usually the Olympic champions' first choice from the spot.

Nnadozie saving a shot from Sinclair
Reuters

The duty might have gone to Jessie Fleming but the midfielder was ruled out injured.

"It certainly wasn't an in-game choice, it was by design," said Priestman, whose team next face Ireland.

Australia, 1-0 winners over the Irish on Thursday, lead the group on three points, with Nigeria and Canada on one.

Saving Sinclair's penalty gave Nnadozie a measure of revenge. In a 2-2 draw between the sides in April last year, Sinclair scored with a long-range chip after Nnadozie had come off her line.

The 22-year-old said that humiliation was on her mind as she faced down Sinclair on Friday.

"When she took the ball, I was like, OK ... the last time we played against them, she scored (on) me.

"I was very angry. And I told myself this is the opportunity to make things right.

"So it's 1-1 for me and Sinclair."

Mentions
FootballSinclair ChristineNigeriaCanadaWorld Cup Women
Related Articles
Putellas returns to lead fractured Spain squad, Sinclair looks to leave her mark
Canada's talismanic leader Sinclair is now a vocal advocate of women's game
From mutiny and boycotts to equal-pay demands, women's game faces reckoning
Show more
Football
All about the three points for former champions Japan in World Cup opener against Zambia
Pressure on United States squad and coach as World Cup title defence begins
First-half rout sees Spain cruise past Costa Rica to make perfect World Cup start
Updated
The Netherlands accuse Women’s World Cup of amateurish organisation
England vow to put pay row aside in quest Women's World Cup success
Transfer News LIVE: Mahrez set to sign for Al-Ahli, Kane snubbing new Spurs contract
Updated
Saudi state media claim Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez has joined Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli
Switzerland clinch win in hard fought opening match against Philippines
Germany to be without key pair for Women's World Cup opener against Morocco
Australia feeling confident after easing nerves with narrow win over Ireland
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mahrez set to sign for Al-Ahli, Kane snubbing new Spurs contract
Declan Rice and Kai Havertz make mark as Arsenal crush MLS All-Stars
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
First-half rout sees Spain cruise past Costa Rica to make perfect World Cup start

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |