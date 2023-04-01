Women's World Cup 2023: Who won the Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Golden Ball?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Women's World Cup 2023: Who won the Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Golden Ball?
Women's World Cup 2023: Who won the Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Golden Ball?
Spain celebrate winning their maiden Women's World Cup title
Spain celebrate winning their maiden Women's World Cup title
Reuters
Spain beat England 1-0 in the Women's World Cup final to win the tournament for the first time. The following are the winners of the various awards presented after the final:

Women's World Cup awards

Golden Boot: Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) - five goals, one assist

Silver Boot: Kadidatou Diani (France) - four goals, one assist

Bronze Boot: Alexandra Popp (Germany) – four goals

WWC top goal scorers
StatsPerform, Profimedia

Golden Glove: Mary Earps (England)

Mary Earps lifts golden glove
Reuters

Golden Ball: Aitana Bonmati (Spain)

Bonmati heatmap
StatsPerform, Reuters

Silver Ball: Jennifer Hermoso (Spain)

Bronze Ball: Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden)

Best Young Player: Salma Paralluelo (Spain)

Paralluelo impressed throughout the Women's World Cup
Reuters

Fair Play Award: Japan

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenSpainEngland
Related Articles
Heartache but pride for England fans after Women's World Cup final defeat
Fans celebrate Women's World Cup glory after Spain down England in final
Updated
Spain break England hearts to win their first Women's World Cup
Updated
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Spain celebrate World Cup triumph, 10-man West Ham beat Chelsea
Updated
West Ham beat London rivals Chelsea as Ward-Prowse claims two assists on debut
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Al Hilal announce Mitrovic, Bournemouth sign captain America
Updated
All the suffering was worth it, says controversial Spain coach Jorge Vilda
Wiegman disappointed in Women's World Cup final defeat but proud of Lionesses
Aston Villa bounce back from opening-day defeat with four-goal win of their own vs Everton
Spain's shining star Bonmati on cloud nine after Women's World Cup win
Most Read
Paul Pogba and Juventus try to move beyond injury and scandal ahead of Serie A start
Spain break England hearts to win their first Women's World Cup
Derby Week: Newcomers Darmstadt face off against Eintracht in Bundesliga opener
Barcelona set up new home at Olympic Stadium without suspended boss Xavi

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |