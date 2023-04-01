Spain break England hearts to win their first Women's World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Spain break England hearts to win their first Women's World Cup
Spain break England hearts to win their first Women's World Cup
Updated
Agony and ecstasy
Agony and ecstasy
Reuters
Olga Carmona’s (23) first-half goal fired Spain to their first-ever major tournament win and denied England their maiden Women’s World Cup title as La Roja edged the Lionesses to a 1-0 victory in the final.

Any potential nerves of a first-ever Women's World Cup final appearance for Spain and England were non-existent from the outset as early chances came at both ends.

The Lionesses started the more positively and Lauren Hemp nearly struck her third goal in as many matches when her curling effort from the edge of the area beat the outstretched hand of Catalina Coll before thumping back off the crossbar.

With 17 tournament goals to their name prior to kick-off, Spain soon started to look dangerous in attack and showcased their quality with a rapid burst forward that ended with Alba Redondo shooting at Mary Earps.

Carmona opened the scoring
Profimedia

As Spain became more dominant, England failed to recognise the warning signs and had no answer when Olga Carmona raced forward and finished with devastating precision from Mariona Caldentey’s through ball.

In response, the Lionesses pushed forward only to be met by a stern Spanish rearguard. In fact, La Roja nearly doubled their lead on the stroke of half time as Salma Paralluelo’s shot inside the area clipped the post.

The goal sequence
StatsPerform, Reuters

England needed to muster the same courage that sparked a 2-1 comeback win over Spain in the Euro 2022 quarter-final, and Hemp’s shot, albeit scuffed, from close range showed promising signs.

However, Spain continued to play on the front foot and were awarded a penalty via VAR when Keira Walsh handled in the area. La Roja’s all-time leading scorer Jennifer Hermoso stepped up and fired towards the bottom corner, but Earps was equal to it, keeping English hopes alive.

Spain have done it
Reuters

A late fingertip save from Coll denied Lauren James as Spain saw out the contest, despite 13 minutes of added on time, and the final whistle sparked jubilant scenes among the victors’ fans, players and staff.

The match stats
StatsPerform

This World Cup win is an outstanding outcome for a side that came into the tournament in turmoil due to a series of disputes between manager Jorge Vilda and the squad.

Those differences, though, appeared to have been put aside as Spain become just the third European nation to win the competition. 

England struggled after conceding and were denied the chance to become simultaneous European and World champions, with the Lionesses suffering their only defeat of the tournament at the worst possible time.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Aitana Bonmati (Spain

Bonmati ran the show
StatsPerform, Profimedia
Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenEnglandSpainWWC report
Related Articles
England captain Bright believes they have incredible chance to end World Cup drought
Under-appreciated Nigeria ready for 'hardest match' against Ireland
Vunipola red card another challenge thrown at England, says Borthwick
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Magic Messi leads Inter Miami to glory, Spain win Women's World Cup
Updated
Fans celebrate Women's World Cup glory after Spain down England in final
Dinamo Zagreb fans banned from European away games following death in Greece
Transfer News LIVE: Al Hilal announce Mitrovic, Bournemouth sign captain America
Updated
Bournemouth sign USA midfielder Tyler Adams from Leeds on five-year deal
Neymar's minor injury to delay his Saudi Pro League debut until September
Not quite 'Harry who?', but Ange Postecoglou has lifted Tottenham's gloom
Pep Guardiola offers Man City fan a chance to coach during 1-0 win over Newcastle
Messi magic continues as Argentine leads Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title
Most Read
Paul Pogba and Juventus try to move beyond injury and scandal ahead of Serie A start
Spain break England hearts to win their first Women's World Cup
Barcelona set up new home at Olympic Stadium without suspended boss Xavi
Football Tracker: Magic Messi leads Inter Miami to glory, Spain win Women's World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |