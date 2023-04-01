Zambia call up teenage goalkeeper Leticia Lungu for Women's World Cup

Zambia call up teenage goalkeeper Leticia Lungu for Women's World Cup
Ludmila of Brazil in action with Hazel Nali of Zambia and Lushomo Mweemba of Zambia
Ludmila of Brazil in action with Hazel Nali of Zambia and Lushomo Mweemba of Zambia
Reuters
Zambia have called up goalkeeper Leticia Lungu (18) as a replacement for first-choice Hazel Nali (25), who was forced out of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with a knee injury, officials said on Friday.

Lungu was part of a 35-player provisional squad but did not make the final cut as Nali, Kazakhstan-based goalkeeper Catherine Musonda (25) and Nkwazi Queens' Eunice Sakala (21) were selected.

Nali tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a training camp in Germany, a blow for the team as she had helped them reach their first World Cup and to finish third in last year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Zambia, who beat Germany 3-2 in a friendly last week, are in World Cup Group C and open their campaign against Japan on July 22nd.

They face Spain four days later and Costa Rica on July 31st.

