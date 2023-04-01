Australia lucky to have skipper Sam Kerr, says Hayley Raso ahead of World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Australia lucky to have skipper Sam Kerr, says Hayley Raso ahead of World Cup
Australia lucky to have skipper Sam Kerr, says Hayley Raso ahead of World Cup
Australia in action with Australia
Australia in action with Australia
Reuters
Australia forward Hayley Raso (28) said it is "so much nicer" to have Sam Kerr (29) as a teammate rather than facing her at club level, and that the Matildas are lucky to have a player of her talent on the team as they prepare for the Women's World Cup.

Chelsea forward Kerr is Australia's all-time leading scorer and will spearhead the co-hosts' attack alongside Raso at the July 20 to August 20 tournament.

"Having someone like Sam Kerr though on your team is so much nicer than playing against her at club level, as I've done in England," Raso, joined Real Madrid after three years in England at Everton and Manchester City, told FIFA.

"Sam is an incredible athlete, she scores goals for fun and is one of the best in the world. For us in the national team, we're really lucky to be able to play alongside her."

Raso has had to overcome serious injury to continue representing her country.

In 2018 the winger broke three vertebrae playing club football in the U.S. and was uncertain if she would ever set foot on the pitch again.

"It was really traumatic for me both mentally and physically, and when I was in the hospital I remember thinking I probably won't go to the World Cup or even play football again," said Raso, who has been selected for a third World Cup.

"I basically couldn't do anything and I had to take it one step at a time, learning the small things like how to walk again."

Australia, who are co-hosting the World Cup with New Zealand, kick off their Group B campaign on July 20 against Ireland in Sydney before playing Nigeria and Canada.

Mentions
Raso HayleyKerr SamanthaKerr SamanthaChelseaAustraliaFootballWorld Cup Women
Related Articles
Australia captain Sam Kerr hopes to deliver iconic moment at home World Cup
Australia's Mary Fowler eager to play her part at World Cup
Australia warhorse Polkinghorne ready to soak up fifth World Cup on home soil
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson agrees to Al-Ettifaq move, AC Milan sign Pulisic
Updated
Moyes says West Ham 'can't plan anything' as Declan Rice move drags on
From mutiny and boycotts to equal-pay demands, women's game faces reckoning
Spaniard Rodrigo leaves Leeds for Qatari club Al-Rayyan for undisclosed fee
Bournemouth sign midfielder Romain Faivre from Lyon for 15 million euros
Juventus announce they have started procedure to leave European Super League project
U.S. forward Christian Pulisic joins Milan from Chelsea on four-year deal
Updated
Morocco handed kind draw in Africa qualifiers for 2026 World Cup
Debutants come to Women's World Cup with surprises up their sleeves
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson 'verbally agrees' to join Al-Ettifaq
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson agrees to Al-Ettifaq move, AC Milan sign Pulisic
Why Manchester United are desperate to replace David de Gea with Andre Onana
Marketa Vondrousova ends Elina Svitolina's run to reach Wimbledon final
Carlos Alcaraz says dad 'just a fan' after Novak Djokovic filmed at Wimbledon

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |