Australia's Mary Fowler eager to play her part at World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Australia's Mary Fowler eager to play her part at World Cup
Australia's Mary Fowler eager to play her part at World Cup
Fowler now hopes to make up for lost time
Fowler now hopes to make up for lost time
Reuters
Mary Fowler's (20) thrill at being picked for Australia's 2019 World Cup squad as a 16-year-old prodigy soon gave way to disappointment when she was unable to get on the pitch and the Matildas crashed out of the last 16.

The Manchester City attacker now hopes to make up for lost time when Australia kicks off the World Cup this month with co-hosts New Zealand.

"I'm really excited. Getting to be part of it last time, I just saw how big it was," she told reporters in Melbourne of 2019.

"And not getting any minutes just made me want it even more.

"Going into it now, I feel so much more mature as a player and confident in what I bring to this team. I'm hopefully going to get some minutes and be able to (contribute)."

Though striker Sam Kerr's finishing is likely to be crucial for Australia to go beyond the quarter-finals for the first time, Fowler's skill and creativity could also prove crucial.

Technically the team's best "two-footed" player, Fowler was hailed by former Australia coach Alen Stajcic as one of the most gifted youngsters he had ever seen after her 2018 debut.

As a 16-year-old, she set herself the lofty goal of becoming the world's best player. While still some way off that mark, Fowler is confident she is on the way to becoming the best she can be.

"I look back at what I've done so far and I'm happy with it," she said.

"It's become more of a balance thing for me. Be the best footballer you can be, be the best person you can be."

With mixed heritage from her Irish father and Papua New Guinean mother, three nations had potential claims to Fowler's soccer talents.

Her older sister Ciara represented Ireland youth teams while her older brother Quivi flirted with a professional career during a stint in the Netherlands.

Australia swooped quickly for Mary, who developed her game on tropical beaches in far north Queensland with her talented siblings.

Australia play Ireland in their World Cup opener in Sydney on July 20 and Fowler said her dad would definitely be wearing a Matildas jersey in the terraces.

"I think it's a nice one for the family," she added.

"They get to get a bit out of it, no matter which way it goes."

Mentions
Manchester CityKerr SamanthaAustraliaFootballWorld Cup Women
Related Articles
Australia warhorse Polkinghorne ready to soak up fifth World Cup on home soil
Australia captain Sam Kerr has no plans to wear 'OneLove' armband at World Cup
Chelsea ease Australian fears over Sam Kerr injury
Show more
Football
Switzerland goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann to retire after World Cup
Defender Cesar Azpilicueta leaves Chelsea after 11 years
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Skriniar signing from Inter Milan, Guler joins Real
Updated
Real Madrid swoop for Fenerbahce teenage midfielder Arda Guler
Pairs Saint Germain sign Milan Skirniar and Marco Asensio on free transfers
Updated
China finalise World Cup squad, target quarter-finals
US midfielder Rose Lavelle ready to make herself heard at World Cup
South Africa FA resolve pay dispute with Women's World Cup squad after charity donation
Rio de Janeiro government names anti-racism law after Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr
Diniz dismisses idea of Ancelotti interference with Brazilian national team
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Skriniar signing from Inter Milan, Guler joins Real
Love match at Wimbledon for power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa
Mason Mount completes £60million Manchester United move from Chelsea
England into Euro U21 final after breezing past Israel