Manchester City claim fourth consecutive Premier League title after final day triumph

Manchester City have won the Premier League title for the fourth year in a row after a 3-1 final day victory over West Ham United.

Pep Guardiola's side have dominated the league in the last decade, winning six of the last seven Premier League titles and despite a strong challenge this season from Arsenal, when it mattered the most City's stars delivered - a habit they have mastered in recent years.

The only time Manchester City failed to win the Premier League in the last seven seasons was the 2019/20 campaign when Liverpool won what is widely regarded as being the COVID-19 season.

Before the last two seasons, Liverpool were the only serious challengers to City's throne but Arsenal have somewhat taken the place of Klopp's side.

Unlike last season when Arsenal's title credentials collapsed in April, the Gunners have taken the fight to City right to the final day this campaign.

A key reason for Arsenal's improvement this time out was beating Manchester City to the signing of Declan Rice for £105 million.

Rice not only added defensive stability with his immaculate reading of the game but he provided quality and creativity to Arsenal's attacking play.

It was another Englishman in Phil Foden who starred for Manchester City in the absence of injured Kevin De Bruyne and it is hard to believe City would have won the league without Foden's magic.

Although both Arsenal and Manchester City had title-deserving seasons, City didn't drop a single point after drawing with Arsenal on the 31st of March, whilst Arsenal lost 2-0 to Aston Villa in April.

The media point to that defeat as the match that cost them the title but in reality picking up just one point from two games against mid-table Fulham was just as damaging.

Manchester City on the other hand did what they always do in the business stage - win, win and win again.