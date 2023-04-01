South Africa captain Temba Bavuma to miss World Cup warm-up games

South Africa's Temba Bavuma in action
Reuters
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (33) will miss Cricket World Cup warm-up matches against Afghanistan and New Zealand after returning home for family reasons, officials confirmed on Thursday.

No further details were provided, but Bavuma is expected to rejoin the squad in time to play South Africa’s opening World Cup fixture against Sri Lanka in Delhi on October 7.

Aiden Markram will lead the side in his absence as South Africa face Afghanistan on Friday and New Zealand on Monday, with Reeza Hendricks to open the batting in Bavuma's place.

Bavuma has been a key part of the South African top order in recent times, having this year scored centuries against England, West Indies and most recently an unbeaten 114 versus Australia earlier this month.

Mentions
CricketBavuma TembaSouth Africa
