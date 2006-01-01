South Africa opt for experience in first test against Ireland

South Africa opt for experience in first test against Ireland

South Africa's Ox Nche with teammates during training
South Africa's Ox Nche with teammates during trainingReuters
South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus (51) has named 12 starters from the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in his team to play Ireland in the first of two highly-anticipated home tests at Loftus Stadium on Saturday.

Only full back Willie le Roux, number eight Kwagga Smith and prop Ox Nche did not start the 12-11 victory over New Zealand in the decider in October last year, though they all did come on as replacements.

Handre Pollard is back at flyhalf after missing the Springboks’ 41-13 victory over Wales in London last month, along with a host of other first-choice players who sat out that fixture as it fell outside of the international window.

Only three of the Springboks’ matchday squad against Ireland were not involved in their World Cup triumph in France, prop Gerhard Steenekamp, lock Salmaan Moerat and utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

"This is the team we believe will give us the impetus we need against Ireland, who are the second-highest ranked team in the world," Erasmus said.

"We are blessed to have a lot of depth in our squad, and we are in a fortunate position to have several Rugby World Cup-winners in our ranks who know what it takes to perform at the highest level.

"The fact that most of these guys have played together is a bonus for us, and most of them have faced Ireland before so they are well aware of the challenge that lies ahead, especially since we haven’t beaten them since 2016."

Erasmus has opted for a 6-2 split between forwards and backs on the bench, aided by the versatility of Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who can cover fly half, centre and full back, and Grant Williams, who is usually a scrumhalf but can also play on the wing.

Ireland have never won a test series in South Africa but were the only team to beat the Springboks at last year’s World Cup when they triumphed 13-8 in Paris before losing to New Zealand in the quarter-finals.

South Africa squad

Team: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Kwagga Smith, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 1-Ox Nche

Replacements: 16-Malcolm Marx, 17-Gerhard Steenekamp, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-Salmaan Moerat, 20-RG Snyman, 21-Marco van Staden, 22-Grant Williams, 23-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Sabalenka and Azarenka pull out of Wimbledon with shoulder injuries

