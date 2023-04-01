Spain call up Jenni Hermoso for first time since World Cup kiss scandal

Hermoso is joining back up with the national team

Jenni Hermoso (33) was on Wednesday included in Spain's women's team for the first time since the scandal over the unsolicited kiss former federation president Luis Rubiales gave her at the Women's World Cup final in Australia.

New Spain coach Montse Tome included the midfielder, who plays for Mexican side Pachuca, in the squad which will face Switzerland and Italy later this month in the Nations League matches.

Hermoso has been in the eye of the storm that shook Spanish football after Rubiales forcibly kissed her on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England in the Women's World Cup final in Australia on August 20.

Rubiales was the head of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) at the time, but he has since resigned following an outcry over the kiss, with 39 players striking from the national team to demand changes.

He said the kiss was mutual and consensual, but Hermoso said it was done without her consent.

The scandal also led to the dismissal of coach Jorge Vilda, who was replaced by Tome, his number two.

Last month Tome called up the majority of the Women's World Cup-winning players into her squad for upcoming Nations League matches, but left out Hermoso to "protect her".

Spain are due to play Italy on October 27th and Switzerland on October 31st.