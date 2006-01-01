Advertisement
Spain climb to third in FIFA rankings as Argentina remain top

Newly crowned European champions Spain rose to third in the latest FIFA rankings published on Thursday, while World Cup winners Argentina held on to the top spot following their Copa América triumph.

The rankings come after a busy month for football, with Argentina beating Colombia to win the Copa América and Spain defeating England to win the European Championship.

England moved up to fourth, leapfrogging Brazil after their underwhelming Copa América campaign.

Venezuela, who reached the Copa América quarter-finals, were the most improved side in the rankings, rising 17 places to 37th, with Euro quarter-finalists Turkey jumping 16 places to 26th.

The top 10-ranked nations:

1 - Argentina

2 - France

3 - Spain

4 - England

5 - Brazil

6 - Belgium

7 - Netherlands

8 - Portugal

9 - Colombia

10 - Italy

Mentions
FootballArgentinaSpainEnglandColombiaBrazilVenezuelaBelgiumFranceItalyNetherlandsPortugalTurkey
