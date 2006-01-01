Spain secure place in Olympic quarter-finals after beating 10-man Dominican Republic

Spain became the first team to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Olympic men’s football tournament after dispatching 10-man Dominican Republic 3-1 at the Stade Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux.

Dominican Republic were solid in holding Egypt to a goalless draw on their Olympic football debut, although they failed to convert any of their 15 shots into a goal.

With opportunities to go forward few and far between against a Spain outfit who were dominating possession, they once again had to rely on a structured defensive approach.

However, goalkeeper Enrique Bosl looked a nervous figure as he attempted to play out from the back.

First, he produced a comfortable save after gifting Abel Ruiz a chance to break the deadlock, but he wasn’t so fortunate second time around as Fermin Lopez slotted home the opener.

Rather than go into their shell after conceding, the Dominican Republic rallied and made history by scoring their first-ever goal at the Olympics when Angel Montes De Oca equalised by heading Edison Azcona’s corner beyond Spain goalkeeper Arnau Tenas.

Their jubilation would be short-lived, however, as Azcona was sent off for a petulant kick out at Pau Cubarsi in first-half stoppage time, leaving the underdogs with an uphill task after the break.

Despite failing to lead at half time for the 11th successive Olympic match, Spain emerged from the dressing room with a point to prove.

Eventually their dominance would be rewarded, as Alex Baena, a member of Spain’s triumphant Euro 2024 squad, restored La Roja’s lead as his shot nestled in the corner, deceiving the goalkeeper after taking a wicked deflection off Joao Urbaez.

The game was up for Ibai Perez’s men 20 minutes from time when they conceded a third through Miguel Gutierrez, who tapped in at the back post after Lopez’s shot was deflected into his path.

That ensured Spain's passage into the knockout stages with a game to spare despite struggling against both Uzbekistan and the Dominican Republic, with the latter's fate out of their hands heading into matchday three.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Fermin Lopez (Spain)

Check out the match stats here.