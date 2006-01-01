Advertisement
Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayake to make test debut against England in Manchester

Sri Lanka during training
Sri Lanka during trainingNigel French / PA Images / Profimedia
Right-arm medium-fast bowler Milan Rathnayake (28) will make his test debut when Sri Lanka face England in the first of their three-test series at Old Trafford in Manchester, governing body Sri Lanka Cricket said on Tuesday.

Rathnayake will join Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando in Sri Lanka's pace attack, with the visitors naming Prabath Jayasuriya as the only specialist spinner for the match starting Wednesday.

Sri Lanka, who lost a warm-up match against England Lions by seven wickets last week, have not beaten England in a test match since June 2014.

Both the second and third tests of the series will be played in London, at Lord's from August 26th and at the Oval from September 6th.

Sri Lanka team:

Dhananjaya De Silva (Captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Rathnayake.

Australia batsman Steve Smith insists he has no plans to retire
South Africa win keeps up hopes of test championship final berth
England captain Stokes out of Sri Lanka series with torn hamstring
Ex-England cricketer Thorpe's family confirm he took his own life
England captain Ben Stokes a doubt for Sri Lanka series after suffering injury in The Hundred
Wellalage stars as Sri Lanka hammer India to clinch three-match ODI series
