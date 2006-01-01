Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayake to make test debut against England in Manchester

Right-arm medium-fast bowler Milan Rathnayake (28) will make his test debut when Sri Lanka face England in the first of their three-test series at Old Trafford in Manchester, governing body Sri Lanka Cricket said on Tuesday.

Rathnayake will join Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando in Sri Lanka's pace attack, with the visitors naming Prabath Jayasuriya as the only specialist spinner for the match starting Wednesday.

Sri Lanka, who lost a warm-up match against England Lions by seven wickets last week, have not beaten England in a test match since June 2014.

Both the second and third tests of the series will be played in London, at Lord's from August 26th and at the Oval from September 6th.

Sri Lanka team:

Dhananjaya De Silva (Captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Rathnayake.