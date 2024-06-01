Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone sets world lead on return to 400m hurdles

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone sets world lead on return to 400m hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone sets world lead on return to 400m hurdles

McLaughlin-Levrone last competed in the 400m hurdles in August 2022
McLaughlin-Levrone last competed in the 400m hurdles in August 2022Reuters
Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (24) ramped up preparations for a title defence at this year's Paris Games by running a world-leading time of 52.70 seconds on Friday in her first 400 metres hurdles race in over a year.

McLaughlin-Levrone, the world record holder in the 400 hurdles, last competed in the event in August 2022.

The American displayed no signs of rust at the Edwin Moses Classic in Atlanta, as she effortlessly surged past her competitors to better Jamaican Rushell Clayton's previous season-leading mark of 53.72 by over a second.

"It's a progression, you know. Shaking the rust off after two years - I'll take a 52.7," McLaughlin-Levrone said after the race.

"There are things to work on and I haven't had much hurdle practice, so there's things to improve."

McLaughlin-Levrone, who missed last year's World Championships due to a knee injury, has been competing entirely in the United States in the build-up to this month's U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

"I love racing and I love Europe, but I think in a year like this and coming back from injury last year I just wanted to be safe," McLaughlin-Levrone said.

"Travel can take a lot out of the body, and hopefully I can get some more races, but I'm just playing it safe until I get to trials."

Mentions
AthleticsMcLaughlin Sydney
Related Articles
Olympic pole vault champion Braz gets 16-month ban for doping
Kenya's Beatrice Chebet smashes women's 10,000m world record in Eugene
Serbian long jumper Spanovic hoping to 'complete her story' at Paris Games
Show more
Athletics
European rights court to make final decision on Caster Semenya
WADA must repair trust, says US athletes' commission head after Chinese swimmer controversy
Kipchoge and Jepchirchir make Kenya’s final marathon squad for Olympic Games
No world record but Armand Duplantis cruises in Suzhou Diamond League
Paris to face major disruption ahead of Games opening ceremony, says police chief
Kenya's Alexander Munyao gets better of Kenenisa Bekele to win London marathon
Most Read
US Darts Masters: Everything you need to know as PDC visits New York
Champions League Final: What the statistics tell us about the Wembley showpiece
Borussia Dortmund's 2013 Champions League finalists: Where are they now?
Courtois' return is an example of the 'Real Madrid formula' taking precedence over merit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings