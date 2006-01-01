Advertisement
  Tahiti surfing to resume after storms put pay to two days of competition

Tahiti surfing to resume after storms put pay to two days of competition

Kauli Vaast of France free surfing ahead of the competition
Kauli Vaast of France free surfing ahead of the competitionReuters
Olympic surfing will resume on Thursday after two-and-a-half days of competition were lost to stormy weather, with women's round three up first and quarter-finals for men and women set to run in solid but still wind-affected waves in Tahiti.

Delays due to poor conditions are completely normal in surfing competitions, with organisers having a 10-day window to run four days of heats - though picking those days is not always easy.

The swell is set to drop during Thursday and into Friday before a small bump up on Saturday, making it the likely day to find the medallists.

Tahiti's Teahupo'o delivered some of the best conditions ever seen for a competition for the men's round three on Monday, before strong winds ripped through the lineup and continued into Tuesday and Wednesday.

First up at 19:00 CET is Australian world champion Tyler Wright against Israel's Anat Lelior before local favourite Vahine Fierro takes on countrywoman Johanne Defay in heat two.

Friendly fire is a theme for the men's quarter-finals too. France's Kauli Vaast and Joan Duru will meet in their quarter-final before Brazil's Joao Chianca and Gabriel Medina come up against each. Ethan Ewing and Jack Robinson of Australia will also be fighting for a semi-final berth.

