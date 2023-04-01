Paris 2024 organisers insist surfing will be held in Teahupo'o despite latest opposition

Australian surfer Mick Fanning rides a wave at Teahupo'o back in 2008
Reuters
Paris 2024 organisers insisted the surfing events at next year's Olympics would be held on the Tahiti site of Teahupo’o despite recent opposition from the International Surfing Association (ISA) on the construction of an aluminium judging tower.

In October, residents of Teahupo’o protested against plans by Games organisers to build a 14-metre aluminium tower that would allow up to 40 people to watch, film and judge the surfing at a famed break in front of the village.

Paris 2024 and the French Polynesia government said last month they had decided that building a smaller, lighter tower on the Tahiti site was the best option. This would allow for smaller installation equipment but would still require new foundations in the reef.

On Tuesday, the ISA said it would not support the construction of the aluminium tower, suggesting the events could be judged from the shore.

"This is an option that had been looked into but it had been discarded because it would mean the events being judged from a 900-metre distance," Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet said on Wednesday.

"We can't broadcast like this in good conditions and in terms of sporting fairness, it would be a problem. Events have always been judged from a tower.

"Tahiti asked to host the surfing events and we will continue to work with all stakeholders to make it happen."

SurfingOlympic Games
