President Putin casts shadow over Russian participation at 2024 Olympics

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. President Putin casts shadow over Russian participation at 2024 Olympics
President Putin casts shadow over Russian participation at 2024 Olympics
A view through a fence shows the Russian Olympic Committee headquarters in Moscow
A view through a fence shows the Russian Olympic Committee headquarters in Moscow
Reuters
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he supported Russians competing at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics but that the country should ponder whether it should compete if the event is designed to portray Russian sport as "dying."

The International Olympic Committee last week said Russians and Belarusians who qualify in their sport for the Paris Games can take part as neutrals without flags, emblems or anthems.

Russians and Belarusians had initially been banned from competing internationally following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, for which Belarus has been used as a staging ground.

Speaking at his annual year-end press conference, Putin said that while he was in favour of Russians competing at the Games, a further assessment was needed of what the neutral status would mean for the country's athletes.

"They have been training for years... and that's why I supported our athletes going to such competitions, but we still need to carefully analyze the conditions the IOC has put forward," Putin said.

"If the IOC's artificial conditions are designed to cut off the best Russian athletes and portray at the Olympics that Russian sport is dying, then you need to decide whether to go there at all," Putin said.

The IOC said that neutral athletes will compete only in individual sports and no teams for the two countries will be allowed. Athletes who actively support the war in Ukraine are not eligible, nor are those contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military.

Russia has vigorously protested the restrictions against its athletes, arguing that they go against the spirit of the Games.

"Everything that international officials do in relation to Russian sports is a complete contradiction and distortion of the ideas of Pierre de Coubertin," Putin said, referring to the founder of the Olympic movement.

"If they continue to act in the same way, they will bury the Olympic movement."

Russian athletes have taken part in successive Olympics without their flag or anthem in the wake of major doping scandals.

During the Cold War, the United States boycotted the 1980 Moscow Olympics over the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, and the Soviet Union and its allies retaliated with a boycott of the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.

Mentions
AthleticsOlympic Gameswar in ukraine
Related Articles
Athletes risk becoming 'Russian propaganda' after IOC decision, Ukrainian sportsman says
Russian athletes back in doping spotlight after Paris Olympics green light
Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate at Paris Olympics as neutrals
Show more
Athletics
Paris 2024 Olympics will 'welcome' neutral Russia and Belarus athletes
Kenyan marathon aces Kipchoge and Kiptum to go head-to-head at Paris Games
'No plan B' for Olympics opening ceremony after knife attack in Paris
Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius granted parole a decade after killing girlfriend
Uganda's Janat Chemusto banned for four years for doping violation
Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah names new coach after split with ex-trainer
Most Read
Karius set for unlikely Champions League return with Newcastle against Milan
Youthful Manchester City beat Crvena Zvezda to maintain perfect Champions League record
Champions League roundup: PSG clinch last-16 spot in dramatic style, Porto go through
Only bleak reality in Theatre of Dreams as Manchester United hit new low

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings