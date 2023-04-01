Russian athletes back in doping spotlight after Paris Olympics green light

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Russian athletes back in doping spotlight after Paris Olympics green light
Russian athletes back in doping spotlight after Paris Olympics green light
The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympics is pictured on the building of the Organising Committee headquarters
The logo of the Paris 2024 Olympics is pictured on the building of the Organising Committee headquarters
Reuters
The doping spotlight is once again on Russia after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) cleared the way on Friday for the country's athletes to compete at next year's Paris Summer Games as neutrals.

Russians and Belarusians had initially been banned from competing internationally following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, for which Belarus has been used as a staging ground.

In March, however, the IOC issued a first set of recommendations for international sports federations to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to return and they have since done so in most events.

Out of 4,600 athletes globally who have qualified for the July 26th-August 11th Games so far, eight are Russians and three hold Belarusian passports.

Long before Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", the country was already a sporting outcast for having implemented a state-sponsored doping programme that resulted in bans from competitions, including the Olympics.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) remains non-compliant, raising new concerns about the testing of Russian athletes ahead of the Paris Games.

Despite challenging conditions, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said more than 10,500 samples from Russian athletes had been collected this year, most of those in out-of-competition tests, including from athletes training in so-called ‘closed cities’.

"Despite this and given the history, WADA remains sceptical and wary when it comes to Russia," said WADA in a statement.

"We must remain vigilant and ensure that no stone is left unturned when it comes to ensuring that all the proper testing has taken place in advance of Paris.

"We encourage Anti-Doping Organisations to implement a biological passport for all athletes from Russia that may potentially compete in Paris as neutrals."

With no accredited laboratory in Russia, samples - both blood and urine - are transported with a strict chain of custody to WADA-approved laboratories outside the country.

Any Russian athlete competing must provide proof of testing through a biological passport.

United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC) chair Gene Sykes said he had discussed the situation with both WADA and the International Testing Agency (ITA) and expressed cautious confidence that American athletes would compete on level playing fields against Russian participants.

"WADA and the International Testing Authority were both at the Olympic Summit and spoke very directly about exactly what they know about testing of all Russian athletes," Sykes told reporters following a USOPC board meeting on Thursday. "That report was very thorough.

"An athlete biological passport is a concept that is well understood and requires more work, more evidence.

"In order to get to that point, once the athletes are identified, then there needs to be a lot of work done to make the entire system confident that the athletes are fully compliant."

Mentions
AthleticsOlympic Gameswar in ukraine
Related Articles
Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate at Paris Olympics as neutrals
Updated
Kenyan marathon aces Kipchoge and Kiptum to go head-to-head at Paris Games
Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius granted parole a decade after killing girlfriend
Show more
Athletics
Athletes risk becoming 'Russian propaganda' after IOC decision, Ukrainian sportsman says
'No plan B' for Olympics opening ceremony after knife attack in Paris
Uganda's Janat Chemusto banned for four years for doping violation
Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah names new coach after split with ex-trainer
Jamaican Christopher Taylor banned for 30 months for doping rule violation
Jamaica sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah splits with coach ahead of Olympics
Most Read
Editors' Picks: High-flying Villa take on Arsenal, NBA In-Season Tournament arrives in Vegas
Flashscore analysis: Can Bayer Leverkusen become Bundesliga champions?
Palmeiras win Brazilian league title after Botafogo's historic collapse
EXCLUSIVE: Darts star Stowe Buntz - 'To be the best I have to beat the best'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings