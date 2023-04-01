Kenyan marathon aces Kipchoge and Kiptum to go head-to-head at Paris Games

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Olympic Games
  4. Kenyan marathon aces Kipchoge and Kiptum to go head-to-head at Paris Games
Kenyan marathon aces Kipchoge and Kiptum to go head-to-head at Paris Games
Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line during the men's marathon race at Tokyo 2020
Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line during the men's marathon race at Tokyo 2020
AFP
Two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge (39) and world record holder Kelvin Kiptum (24) were on Monday named in Kenya's provisional marathon team for next year's Olympics Games in Paris.

An equally stacked women's squad sees the inclusion of defending Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir (30), Boston and New York Marathon champion Hellen Obiri (33) and the women's former world record holder Brigid Kosgei (29).

Kipchoge is bidding to become the first athlete to win three Olympic marathon golds following his successes at Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021.

He has never raced against Kiptum, the reigning London and Chicago city marathon champion who bettered Kipchoge's old marathon mark with a time of 2:00.35 in Chicago on October 8th.

Athletics Kenya (AK) director of competitions Paul Mutwii said the provisional list of 10 athletes in both the men's and women's categories will be whittled down in January to only five runners in each for the Games.

"The team selection is based on the world rankings and the athletes' performances in the major marathon races this year," Mutwii said in a press release.

"We have also considered consistency, anti-doping, discipline, willingness and championship mentality and attitude of the athletes."

Provisional Kenyan Olympic marathon squad

Men: Eliud Kipchoge, Kelvin Kiptum, Amos Kipruto, Geoffrey Kamworor, Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich, Timothy Kiplagat, Bernard Koech, Cyprian Kotut, Titus Kipruto, Benson Kipruto

Women: Peres Jepchirchir, Brigid Kosgei, Ruth Chepngetich, Rosemary Wanjiru, Hellen Obiri, Joycilline Jepkosgei, Sheila Chepkirui, Judith Korir, Seley Chepyego Kaptich, Sharon Lokedi

Mentions
AthleticsKipchoge EliudKiptum KelvinOlympic GamesOlympic Games WomenOlympic Games
Related Articles
Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius granted parole a decade after killing girlfriend
Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah names new coach after split with ex-trainer
Paris 2024 calls for vigilance amid disinformation campaign
Show more
Athletics
'No plan B' for Olympics opening ceremony after knife attack in Paris
Uganda's Janat Chemusto banned for four years for doping violation
Jamaican Christopher Taylor banned for 30 months for doping rule violation
Jamaica sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah splits with coach ahead of Olympics
Olympic champion Valarie Allman hungry for Paris after world discus disappointment
French financial prosecutors raid Paris 2024 Olympics HQ and event management firms
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Ding Junhui to win record-extending eighth UK Championship
Haaland criticises referee on social media after Man City drop points against Spurs
Premier League Team of the Week: Trippier, Christie and Odegaard shine
Barcelona battle past Atletico Madrid as Joao Felix returns to haunt parent club

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings