Taylor retains undisputed title despite controversial headbutt in victory over Serrano

Ireland's Katie Taylor (38) defended her undisputed junior welterweight crown in controversial fashion on Friday with a unanimous points victory over bloodied Puerto Rican rival Amanda Serrano (36).

Taylor looked to be heading for defeat against the relentless Serrano, who landed punches consistently in a ferocious battle at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Serrano, though, was rocked by a headbutt from Taylor in the early rounds which left her with a horrific one-inch gash above her right eye.

Taylor was warned repeatedly about using her head during the fight, and was docked a point in the eighth round as Serrano somehow dug deep and continued to trouble the Irishwoman.

Yet Serrano's display was not enough to impress the judges who scored it 95-94 in favor of Taylor.

The decision was greeted with loud boos from a large crowd estimated at 70,000 which packed the arena in anticipation of the main event, Mike Tyson's fight with Jake Paul later Friday.

"She's a hard puncher, a very tough warrior," a relieved Taylor said afterwards, hitting back at suggestions from Serrano's corner that she had deliberately used her head.

"I didn't agree with the point deduction and I certainly wasn't fighting dirty," Taylor said.

"Sometimes it gets rough in there and you have to prepare for those moments."

Friday's bout was a rematch of Taylor and Serrano's epic 2022 fight at Madison Square Garden, won by Taylor with a split decision.

Taylor said she was willing to sign up for a third fight against Serrano after her latest win.

Serrano, meanwhile, hit out at the judge's scoring and accused her opponent of headbutting her deliberately.

"I knew it was going to be a little bit shady," Serrano said of the scoring.

Asked if she believed Taylor's headbutts had been deliberate, she replied: "100%. She does this in every fight.

"She kept headbutting me. But we knew that from the first fight because that's what they do."