All you need to know about the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Boxing icon Mike Tyson (58) returns to the ring in the early morning of Saturday, November 16th (for the UK) to take on internet sensation Jake Paul (27) in one of the most controversial bouts in recent memory.

The fight will be shown live on Netflix, with the duo set to face off in the main event of the global streaming platform's first venture into the world of boxing.

Tyson and Paul are scheduled to begin their ring walks at 04:00 GMT on Saturday morning in what is anticipated to be one of the most viewed boxing events of the year.

Here, Flashscore has gathered all the key talking points ahead of the historic encounter.

Fight preview Flashscore

Both fighters have far more wins than losses, with Tyson on 50 wins from 56 sanctioned bouts, with 44 coming by way of knockout.

Paul has a record of 11 fights and 10 wins, seven coming via KO - although almost none of them have been against other established boxers

The card also features Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano II for the undisputed women's light-welterweight title and Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos for the WBC welterweight championship.

Tale of the tape Flashscore

Tyson and Paul are set to fight it out in Texas. The bout was originally set to take place in July earlier this year, but Tyson was forced to reschedule after an ulcer flare.

Heads in the sporting and entertainment worlds spun at the initial announcement of the fight, given 'Iron Mike' is approaching 60 years of age. Paul, 27, is perhaps in his physical prime, however.

Regardless, the bout is set to draw eyes from around the globe.

Paul has been on a journey of his own that has been well-documented on social media but has also drawn heaps of criticism from young and old supporters alike.

His fight with Tyson is no different as many question his true motives behind stepping in the ring with the elder statesman.

In the early hours of Friday, November 15th to Saturday, November 16th, former undisputed heavyweight champion Tyson and internet personality Paul will square off in a bout that, despite being billed as professional and will count towards both men's personal records, is closer to an exhibition than anything serious.

Few things resonate with the combat sports scene more these days than an upcoming clash between two men of different generations and worlds. A former heavyweight champion will once again step between the ropes after nearly two decades.

A significant portion of the public still considers Tyson the favourite to win, but they discount his advanced age and controversial past. The combination of these two aspects could lead to an unintended tragedy.

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson slapped opponent Jake Paul as the two men faced off for the final time on Thursday ahead of their controversial Netflix-backed bout.