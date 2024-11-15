Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Boxing
  3. Mike Tyson attacks Jake Paul in final face-off for Netflix fight

Mike Tyson attacks Jake Paul in final face-off for Netflix fight

AFP
Tyson takes a swing at Paul
Tyson takes a swing at PaulChristian Petersen / Getty Images via AFP
Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson (58) slapped opponent Jake Paul (27) as the two men faced off for the final time on Thursday ahead of their controversial Netflix-backed bout.

Tyson, 58, hit Paul flush on the cheek with his right hand following the formal weigh-in for Friday's fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

A scrum of security swiftly intervened to separate the two fighters following the incident before Tyson was ushered away.

Tyson, who weighed in at 228.4 pounds after stepping onto the scales wearing only a pair of Versace briefs, barely spoke before leaving the stage.

"Talking's over," Tyson said before making his exit with members of his entourage.

Paul, the 27-year-old Youtuber-turned-boxer, insisted he had not been hurt by Tyson's open-handed slap, which drew gasps from the audience.

"I didn't even feel it - he's angry. He's an angry little elf... cute slap buddy," said Paul, who weighed in at 227.2 pounds.

Paul concluded his remarks with an expletive-laden pledge to knock Tyson out, before roaring theatrically into a microphone: "He must die."

Tyson is reportedly being paid $20 million (£15.7m) for Friday's officially sanctioned bout in Texas, which will be comprised of eight two-minute rounds.

The contest, being streamed live on Netflix, has divided opinion across the boxing world, with many prominent figures decrying the prospect of Tyson lacing up his gloves nearly 40 years after his professional debut and 19 years after his last officially sanctioned fight.

Mentions
BoxingMike TysonJake Paul
Related Articles
Jake Paul vows to knock 'boring' Mike Tyson out in Texas
MMA superstar McGregor dismisses sexual assault allegations as 'lies'
Doctor warns Tyson is risking his life and could die in bout with Paul
Show more
Boxing
Mike Tyson's fight with Jake Paul underlines professional boxing's loss of steam
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: When is the fight and where can you watch it?
Paul and Tyson look set to shake the boxing world in controversial bout
Conor Benn cleared of doping offences after 'toughest fight of my life'
'Iron Mike' Tyson rolling back the years with return to ring against Jake Paul
'I believe it's my time': Fury expects to knock out Usyk in heavyweight title rematch
Most Read
Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Where the game will be won and lost in Abidjan
Sheffield United defender Ahmedhodzic banned for life from representing Bosnia
Referee David Coote being investigated by UEFA after new video emerges
Late winner reignites China's World Cup dream, Iran and South Korea increase leads

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings