Team of the Week: Former Tottenham strikers bag hat-tricks as Galatasaray players star

With club football making its return after the international break, we take a look back at the stars that shone the brightest in Europe's biggest and best leagues on the weekend.

It was a big Saturday for two former Tottenham Hotspur strikers, who managed to fill their bags as they put their opponents to the sword, while a pair of Galatasaray players also had standout performances.

Using Flashscore's rating system, here is our top XI from the weekend's action.

Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Jasper Schendelaar (Zwolle) 8.9

Zwolle earned a hard-fought point against Twente on Saturday, and key to that result was the magnificent performance of Jasper Schendelaar between the sticks.

The visiting goalkeeper made 11 saves during the contest, single-handedly keeping his side on level terms during a one-sided second half.

Defence

Abdulkerim Bardakci (Galatasaray) 8.7

Abdulkerim Bardakci has a tendency to score goals, and he added to his growing collection with a flicked finish in addition to a clean sheet in Galatasaray's 5-0 win over Rizespor.

Strong and powerful in defence, Abdulkerim didn't allow the opposition striker a sniff, and was equally decisive in the opponent's penalty area, getting the finishing touch on star signing Victor Osimhen's header to make it two goals in his last two games for Galatasaray.

Matthijs de Ligt (Manchester United) 8.6

After a horrific international break for the Netherlands which saw him subbed off at half-time against Germany, Matthijs de Ligt bounced back in fine style for Manchester United.

The Dutch defender was a rock at the back, making several crucial tackles and clearances as United survived a wave of early pressure from Southampton. He then popped up at the other end, heading home the opening goal.

A good all-round day in the office for De Ligt.

De Ligt stats against Southampton Profimedia / StatsPerform

Thilo Kehrer (Monaco) 8.5

Thilo Kehrer made an impressive return after a two-week break during the internationals, scoring Monaco’s opener in a routine 3-0 victory at Auxerre.

After breaking the deadlock early on with a clever near-post header, the German centre-back produced a commanding display at the back to preserve his side’s clean sheet.

Midfield

Ousmane Dembele (PSG) 9.1

PSG continued their flawless start in Ligue 1 this weekend against Brest, and they largely had winger Ousmane Dembele to thank.

Having seen his side fall behind inside the opening half-hour, the Frenchman took matters into his own hands with a headed equaliser before putting the seal on a superb display with a second goal late on.

Dembele's recent stats Flashscore

Ibrahim Sadiq (AZ Alkmaar) 9.6

Unsurprisingly, there were a few standout performances in AZ Alkmaar’s 9-1 dismantling of Heerenveen, with Ibrahim Sadiq having an influential role from central midfield.

The Ghanaian set up two of his side’s first three goals before getting his name on the scoresheet with an expertly taken breakaway goal.

Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray) 9.2

Signed from Norwich City in the summer, Gabriel Sara had his best game so far in a Galatasaray shirt on Saturday against Rizespor. The Brazilian midfielder scored his first goal for the club and picked up an assist, as well as putting in the cross that ended in Abdulkerim Bardakci's goal.

A dominant presence in the heart of midfield conducting everything good for the Turkish champions, Sara showed Galatasaray fans all the quality he possesses that saw him in the Championship Team of the Season a few months ago.

Riqui Puig (Los Angeles Galaxy) 9.5

Faced with a two-goal deficit at half-time, Los Angeles Galaxy produced an incredible second-half turnaround to defeat rivals Los Angeles FC.

Riqui Puig was the star of the show for the hosts, providing two assists and then finding the net with a superb long-range strike to seal a dramatic 4-2 triumph.

Salem Al Dawsari (Al Hilal) 9.1

Al Hilal have made a perfect start to their title defence in the Saudi Pro League, with Saturday's 3-0 victory over Al Riyadh the latest reminder they'll take some stopping this season.

Salem Al Dawsari was involved in all three goals for the visitors, scoring a brilliant opener before laying two on for the talismanic Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Attack

Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar) 10

After signing from Tottenham for a reported fee of €8 million this summer, Troy Parrott had failed to score in his first four Eredivisie games for AZ Alkmaar, but he broke that duck on the weekend - and in some style!

The Irishman scored four goals in a 33-minute spell to destroy Robin van Persie's men, earning himself a rare, perfect 10 rating with Flashscore's player ratings this week. Fans of the Dutch side will be hoping that these goals will be a springboard for more goalscoring success.

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) 9.4

Another former Tottenham striker, Harry Kane has continued this season exactly where he left off last - scoring bundles of goals in the Bundesliga. The England captain was ruthless in bagging yet another hat-trick, this time against Holstein Kiel, while also setting up Jamal Musiala for the opener.

In getting on the scoresheet against the newly promoted side, Kane continued his remarkable record of scoring against every single side he has played against in the league in Germany. A master marksman who will be hoping to end his trophy drought this year.