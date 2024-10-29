Team of the Week: Lookman and Akturkoglu on top form as Musiala stars for Bayern

Lookman was in fine form for Atalanta over the weekend

After every weekend of club football, Flashscore scour the world's best leagues and pick out the standout performances using our internal player rating system.

Here is our latest Team of the Week:

Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Paulo Vitor (Al Okhdood) 8.9

Despite a disappointing start to the Saudi Pro League season, Al Okhdood provided their supporters with plenty of encouragement after a mightily impressive away draw against the star-studded Al Ahli.

Vitor played a leading role between the sticks for the visitors, producing 12 saves throughout the contest to frustrate the likes of Ivan Toney, Gabri Veiga and Roberto Firmino.

Defence

Wagner Pina (Estoril) 8.5

Estoril moved away from the relegation zone in the Portuguese top flight after a resounding victory over Arouca, and key to their triumph was the all-action display of Pina.

Not only was the Cape Verde international resolute at the back for his side, but he also fired them in front before the break with a well-taken finish inside the box.

Mees Hilgers (Twente) 8.9

Having gone four games without a win in all competitions, Twente returned to form on Sunday with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Heracles in the Eredivisie.

Hilgers was influential for Joseph Oosting's side, making two key tackles and netting Twente's third goal with a perfectly placed header into the bottom corner.

Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) 8.5

Orban continued his superb start to the season with another dominant performance against Freiburg, as Leipzig overturned a half-time deficit to secure a vital three points in the Bundesliga.

The Hungarian centre-back won five aerial duels and made seven clearances, but his most telling contribution was the all-important equaliser - his second goal in as many weeks.

Orban's stats vs Freiburg Opta by StatsPerform / ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN / Getty Images via AFP

Anass Salah-Eddine (Twente) 9.1

The second defender from Twente to make it into our team is marauding left-back Salah-Eddine, who had a significant impact at both ends of the pitch against Heracles.

The Dutchman got himself on the scoresheet with a brilliant low finish while also making five key tackles and completing 95% of his passes.

Midfield

Kerem Akturkoglu (Benfica) 10

Akturkoglu has enjoyed a dream start to life at Benfica this season, scoring eight times in his opening seven matches for the Portuguese giants.

Three of those goals came in Benfica's convincing win against Rio Ave as the Turkish playmaker bagged a first-half hat-trick to secure a perfect 10 rating.

Michel Vlap (Twente) 9.6

The third and final Twente player to make the cut this week is Vlap, with the Dutch midfielder registering a goal and two assists in a masterful display for his side.

After setting up Hilgers and Sam Lammers, Vlap concluded the scoring for Twente in stoppage time with a well-taken strike inside the box.

Riqui Puig (Los Angeles Galaxy) 9.7

LA Galaxy were in devastating form in the MLS play-offs against Colorado Rapids, and as is so often the case, Puig was at the heart of everything good about their performance.

The influential Spaniard was directly involved in three of his side's five goals, including two second-half strikes to seal an emphatic victory for Greg Vanney's men.

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) 9.7

Having fallen to a heavy defeat against Barcelona in the Champions League, Bayern immediately bounced back in the German top flight, sweeping aside Bochum in impressive fashion.

Musiala was the star of the show for the Bavarians on Sunday, finding the net with a rare headed goal as well as creating a host of chances for his teammates.

Musiala's stats vs Bochum Opta by StatsPerform / INA FASSBENDER / AFP

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) 10

Lookman is becoming one of the most consistent forwards in Europe, and the Nigerian showcased his quality once again for Atalanta over the weekend.

La Dea thumped Verona for six in Serie A, with Lookman scoring twice and providing two assists during his 56 minutes on the pitch. A devastating attacking performance deserving of a 10.

Attack

Mateo Retegui (Atalanta) 9.1

Alongside Lookman, Atalanta's goalscoring machine Retegui added two more on Saturday, taking him up to double digits in Serie A after just nine games.

The Italian's first goal was a sign of his supreme levels of confidence at the moment, sweeping home a superb first-time effort from 18 yards.