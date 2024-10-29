Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Team of the Week: Lookman and Akturkoglu on top form as Musiala stars for Bayern

Team of the Week: Lookman and Akturkoglu on top form as Musiala stars for Bayern

Danny Clark
Lookman was in fine form for Atalanta over the weekend
Lookman was in fine form for Atalanta over the weekendSTEFAN KOOPS / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP / Flashscore
After every weekend of club football, Flashscore scour the world's best leagues and pick out the standout performances using our internal player rating system.

Here is our latest Team of the Week:

Team of the Week
Team of the WeekFlashscore

Goalkeeper

Paulo Vitor (Al Okhdood) 8.9

Despite a disappointing start to the Saudi Pro League season, Al Okhdood provided their supporters with plenty of encouragement after a mightily impressive away draw against the star-studded Al Ahli. 

Vitor played a leading role between the sticks for the visitors, producing 12 saves throughout the contest to frustrate the likes of Ivan Toney, Gabri Veiga and Roberto Firmino.

Defence

Wagner Pina (Estoril) 8.5

Estoril moved away from the relegation zone in the Portuguese top flight after a resounding victory over Arouca, and key to their triumph was the all-action display of Pina.

Not only was the Cape Verde international resolute at the back for his side, but he also fired them in front before the break with a well-taken finish inside the box.

Mees Hilgers (Twente) 8.9

Having gone four games without a win in all competitions, Twente returned to form on Sunday with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Heracles in the Eredivisie.

Hilgers was influential for Joseph Oosting's side, making two key tackles and netting Twente's third goal with a perfectly placed header into the bottom corner.

Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) 8.5

Orban continued his superb start to the season with another dominant performance against Freiburg, as Leipzig overturned a half-time deficit to secure a vital three points in the Bundesliga.

The Hungarian centre-back won five aerial duels and made seven clearances, but his most telling contribution was the all-important equaliser - his second goal in as many weeks. 

Orban's stats vs Freiburg
Orban's stats vs FreiburgOpta by StatsPerform / ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN / Getty Images via AFP

Anass Salah-Eddine (Twente) 9.1

The second defender from Twente to make it into our team is marauding left-back Salah-Eddine, who had a significant impact at both ends of the pitch against Heracles.

The Dutchman got himself on the scoresheet with a brilliant low finish while also making five key tackles and completing 95% of his passes.

Midfield

Kerem Akturkoglu (Benfica) 10

Akturkoglu has enjoyed a dream start to life at Benfica this season, scoring eight times in his opening seven matches for the Portuguese giants.

Three of those goals came in Benfica's convincing win against Rio Ave as the Turkish playmaker bagged a first-half hat-trick to secure a perfect 10 rating.

Michel Vlap (Twente) 9.6

The third and final Twente player to make the cut this week is Vlap, with the Dutch midfielder registering a goal and two assists in a masterful display for his side.

After setting up Hilgers and Sam Lammers, Vlap concluded the scoring for Twente in stoppage time with a well-taken strike inside the box.

Riqui Puig (Los Angeles Galaxy) 9.7

LA Galaxy were in devastating form in the MLS play-offs against Colorado Rapids, and as is so often the case, Puig was at the heart of everything good about their performance.

The influential Spaniard was directly involved in three of his side's five goals, including two second-half strikes to seal an emphatic victory for Greg Vanney's men.

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) 9.7

Having fallen to a heavy defeat against Barcelona in the Champions League, Bayern immediately bounced back in the German top flight, sweeping aside Bochum in impressive fashion. 

Musiala was the star of the show for the Bavarians on Sunday, finding the net with a rare headed goal as well as creating a host of chances for his teammates.

Musiala's stats vs Bochum
Musiala's stats vs BochumOpta by StatsPerform / INA FASSBENDER / AFP

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) 10

Lookman is becoming one of the most consistent forwards in Europe, and the Nigerian showcased his quality once again for Atalanta over the weekend. 

La Dea thumped Verona for six in Serie A, with Lookman scoring twice and providing two assists during his 56 minutes on the pitch. A devastating attacking performance deserving of a 10.

Attack

Mateo Retegui (Atalanta) 9.1

Alongside Lookman, Atalanta's goalscoring machine Retegui added two more on Saturday, taking him up to double digits in Serie A after just nine games.

The Italian's first goal was a sign of his supreme levels of confidence at the moment, sweeping home a superb first-time effort from 18 yards. 

Mentions
FootballPaulo VitorWagner PinaMees HilgersWilli OrbanAnass Salah-EddineMichel VlapKerem AkturkogluRiqui PuigJamal MusialaAdemola LookmanMateo ReteguiFeaturesDanny Clark
Related Articles
Africans Abroad: Lookman, Mbeumo, and Aboukhlal bag braces in Europe
Team of the Week: Super-sub Messi leads the way with perfect 10 performance
EXCLUSIVE: Raymond Verheijen on coaching career, player welfare & controversial comments
Show more
Football
Enzo Maresca insists no pressure from Chelsea to secure top-four finish
Fired Erik ten Hag insisted squad better than 14th place in final press conference
Tottenham without captain Son Heung-min and Wilson Odobert for Manchester City clash
Sporting confirm that Manchester United want to pay Ruben Amorim's release clause
Spanish media criticise 'masquerade' of Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or boycott
Teun Koopmeiners back in contention for Juventus after rib injury
Pep Guardiola insists 'no elite group' decided Man City's Rodri should win Ballon d'Or
EXCLUSIVE: Augustine Boakye opens up admiration for Sulley Muntari and settling in France
Arne Slot reveals Diogo Jota sidelined with injury until after international break
Most Read
Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri pips Vinicius Junior to win Ballon d'Or
Man United sack Ten Hag: Top managerial candidates to take over at Old Trafford
Mario Balotelli back in Serie A after signing for Genoa
Carlos Alcaraz reveals prize money attracted him to Saudi's Six Kings Slam

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings