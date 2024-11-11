Team of the Week: Vinicius Junior stars for Real as Barcola and Fernandes impress

Several players produced standout performances for their club sides ahead of the final international break of the year. As always, we've used our internal rating system to pick out a best XI from the weekend's action.

Here's our latest Team of the Week:

Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Matthew Freese (New York City) 8.3

New York City moved into the MLS Eastern Conference semi-finals after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Cincinnati, and key to their triumph was the superb display of Matthew Freese in between the sticks.

Not only did the visiting keeper thwart three penalties during the topsy-turvy shootout, but he also made a couple of important saves throughout normal time to keep his side level.

Defence

Rick Karsdorp (PSV) 8.2

PSV returned to winning ways in the Eredivisie on Saturday thanks to a convincing 3-0 triumph at NAC Breda - maintaining their five-point cushion at the summit.

It was a mightily impressive performance by the reigning champions, with defender Rick Karsdorp typifying their dominance, making three key tackles as well as winning several duels during his 82 minutes on the pitch.

Ivan Marquez (Nijmegen) 8.3

Centre-back Ivan Marquez was at the heart of everything good about Nijmegen's victory away at rock-bottom Waalwijk on Saturday evening.

The Spaniard played a starring role in both boxes, providing plenty of defensive solidity for his side while also scoring a late third with a clinical header.

Marquez's recent stats Flashscore

Aderllan Santos (Rio Ave) 8.4

Rio Ave moved away from the relegation zone in the Portuguese top flight after a scrappy 2-0 win at fellow strugglers Boavista.

The hosts registered an xG of 1.74 but experienced defender Aderllan Santos helped preserve his side's clean sheet with a series of crucial interventions, including five duels won in the air.

Midfield

Kang-In Lee (Paris Saint-Germain) 9.0

Kang-In Lee was in devastating form for PSG on Saturday evening, scoring twice and registering an assist in a commanding first-half performance.

It was the South Korean's second strike which really caught the eye, a confident first-time finish from Marco Asensio's cut-back to put Luis Enrique's side in full control.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) 8.8

In the final match before Ruben Amorim officially takes charge at Old Trafford, Bruno Fernandes put in a captain's display, securing the highest rating of any player in the Premier League over the weekend.

The Portuguese midfielder was involved in all three of the Red Devils' goals, including a well-taken opener from the edge of the box to set the tone for a dominant home win.

Paxten Aaronson (Utrecht) 8.7

Utrecht continued their superb start to the season as they battled past Heracles in the Dutch top flight, with Paxten Aaronson's second-half strike the difference between the two sides.

The talented American volleyed home from inside the box to give Ron Jans' men a hard-fought three points, moving them up to second in the table.

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) 8.7

Having suffered a pair of damaging defeats to Barcelona and AC Milan in recent weeks, Real Madrid returned to form on Saturday with an emphatic home victory over Osasuna in LaLiga.

One player who looked back to his best was Jude Bellingham, with the Englishman scoring his first goal of the campaign after a well-taken lob over Sergio Herrera in the visitors' goal.

Attack

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) 10

Joining Bellingham in our Team of the Week is Real's Vinicius Junior, who netted his second hat-trick in the space of four games to help propel Los Blancos to within six points of league leaders Barcelona.

The Brazilian's magnificent treble was rewarded with a perfect 10 rating from Flashscore, as he provided a timely reminder of his world-class ability following last month's Ballon d'Or disappointment.

Vinicius Junior's stats vs Osasuna Opta by StatsPerform / GONZALO ARROYO MORENO / Getty Images via AFP

Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray) 8.9

The talismanic Nigerian continues to impress on loan at Galatasaray, scoring twice more on Sunday against title challengers Samsunspor to help stretch his side's lead at the top of the Turkish Super Lig.

Osimhen's opening goal was a trademark header that flew into the roof of the net while his opportunistic second from close range helped pave the way for Galatasaray's victory.

Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain) 9.6

Following Kylian Mbappe's departure in the summer, Bradley Barcola has stepped up to the plate for the Parisians this season, reaching double figures in the league after just 11 matches.

The forward's terrific start to the campaign shows no signs of slowing down, with Saturday's brace against Angers extending his lead at the top of the goalscoring charts.