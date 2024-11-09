Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Lee and Barcola bag braces as PSG defeat Angers to maintain lead in Ligue 1

Lee and Barcola bag braces as PSG defeat Angers to maintain lead in Ligue 1

Chris Heath
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Bradley Barcola celebrates scoring his team's third goal
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Bradley Barcola celebrates scoring his team's third goalDamien Meyer / AFP
An excellent performance from Lee Kang-In (23) was the catalyst for a one-sided evening at the Stade Raymond Kopa as Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers SCO 4-2.

Having netted a league-high 29 goals this season, Paris Saint-Germain again flew out of the blocks, duly being rewarded for their attacking intentions in the 17th minute.

Warren Zaire Emery’s clinical cut-back from the byline enabled Lee to fire the ball towards goal, and despite the best efforts of Jordan Lefort to try and produce a stunning last-ditch goalline clearance, it was rubber-stamped by VAR that the entirety of the ball had crossed the line.

Things did not take long to get worse for Angers as Lee doubled his and Les Parisiens’ tally less than three minutes later by sublimely slotting Marco Asensio’s pin-point pass past Yahia Fofana.

Luis Enrique’s side emphatically wrapped up their victory after only 31 minutes at the Stade Raymond Kopa, as another astute assist from Asensio allowed Bradley Barcola to instinctively steer the ball into the back of the net.

A smart save from Fofana would deny PSG academy graduate Senny Mayulu from getting in on the act just before half-time, but ultimately nothing could prevent an unmarked Barcola from easily heading home his second of the night in first-half stoppage time to finalise a one-sided first-half in favour of the reigning champions.

With the game all but over, Angers at least called into Gianluigi Donnarumma action, as the Italian expertly kept out Emmanuel Biumla’s point-blank header with not long gone in the second half.

Randal Kolo Muani saw his attempt at a fifth kept out at his near post by Fofana, ultimately concluding the contest, which in truth, was done after just 47 minutes.

Angers managed to net two late consolations in stoppage time, via a stunning volley from substitute Esteban Lepaul and a header from Biumla, however, it had no impact on the final outcome.

Another unbeaten road trip in the league extends PSG's streak to a staggering 30 matches (W23, D7), with Les Parisiens now leading second-place AS Monaco by six points.

Conversely, another winless head-to-head - now closing in on half a century since their last victory - leaves Angers spending the next two weeks in the relegation zone, if results go against them tomorrow, with the international break again taking centre stage.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lee Kang-In (Paris Saint-Germain)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1AngersPSGKang-In LeeBradley Barcola
Related Articles
Luis Enrique planning to shuffle PSG squad for Angers trip in Ligue 1
Luis Enrique not bothered by missed chance as his PSG side extend Ligue 1 lead
Early Dembele strike gives PSG hard-earned victory over 10-man Lens
Show more
Football
FlashFocus: 'Bad boy' Arnautovic still remains player to fear as reputation improves
Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury casts shadow over Liverpool's win over Villa
Melbourne's Kisnorbo not letting Victory's best start in a decade get to his head
Atlanta United knock Lionel Messi's Inter Miami out of MLS playoffs
Juventus coach Thiago Motta states club 'deserved to win' after Turin derby victory
New York City advance to MLS playoffs semi-finals with nail-biting win over Cincinnati
Guardiola hopes Manchester City can 'clear heads' and come back stronger after break
Nunez and Salah do the damage as Liverpool go five points clear with Aston Villa win
Football Tracker: Liverpool defeat Aston Villa as Juventus and PSG pick up wins
Updated
Most Read
Football Tracker: Liverpool defeat Aston Villa as Juventus and PSG pick up wins
Gauff fights back to beat Zheng to WTA Finals title and record payout in Riyadh
Alexander Ovechkin Goal Tracker: Capitals star closing in on Gretzky's record
Guardiola left confused by undercooked Grealish's England call-up

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings