An excellent performance from Lee Kang-In (23) was the catalyst for a one-sided evening at the Stade Raymond Kopa as Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers SCO 4-2.

Having netted a league-high 29 goals this season, Paris Saint-Germain again flew out of the blocks, duly being rewarded for their attacking intentions in the 17th minute.

Warren Zaire Emery’s clinical cut-back from the byline enabled Lee to fire the ball towards goal, and despite the best efforts of Jordan Lefort to try and produce a stunning last-ditch goalline clearance, it was rubber-stamped by VAR that the entirety of the ball had crossed the line.

Things did not take long to get worse for Angers as Lee doubled his and Les Parisiens’ tally less than three minutes later by sublimely slotting Marco Asensio’s pin-point pass past Yahia Fofana.

Luis Enrique’s side emphatically wrapped up their victory after only 31 minutes at the Stade Raymond Kopa, as another astute assist from Asensio allowed Bradley Barcola to instinctively steer the ball into the back of the net.

A smart save from Fofana would deny PSG academy graduate Senny Mayulu from getting in on the act just before half-time, but ultimately nothing could prevent an unmarked Barcola from easily heading home his second of the night in first-half stoppage time to finalise a one-sided first-half in favour of the reigning champions.

With the game all but over, Angers at least called into Gianluigi Donnarumma action, as the Italian expertly kept out Emmanuel Biumla’s point-blank header with not long gone in the second half.

Randal Kolo Muani saw his attempt at a fifth kept out at his near post by Fofana, ultimately concluding the contest, which in truth, was done after just 47 minutes.

Angers managed to net two late consolations in stoppage time, via a stunning volley from substitute Esteban Lepaul and a header from Biumla, however, it had no impact on the final outcome.

Another unbeaten road trip in the league extends PSG's streak to a staggering 30 matches (W23, D7), with Les Parisiens now leading second-place AS Monaco by six points.

Conversely, another winless head-to-head - now closing in on half a century since their last victory - leaves Angers spending the next two weeks in the relegation zone, if results go against them tomorrow, with the international break again taking centre stage.

Lee Kang-In (Paris Saint-Germain)

