Teenage sensation Luke Littler to make World Series of Darts debut in Bahrain

Littler reached the final of the World Darts Championship
Profimedia
World Darts finalist Luke Littler (16) will make his World Series of Darts debut on January 18th, after being named in the Bahrain Darts Masters field by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) on Monday.

Littler, who rose to prominence when he reached the final of the world championship earlier this month, is one of the eight PDC representatives who will compete against eight Asian representatives at the Bahrain International Circuit.

World champion Luke Humphries is also a part of the PDC line-up at the two-day event.

Both Littler and Humphries have also been named in the field for the Dutch Darts Masters that kicks off on January 26th.

DartsLittler LukeHumphries Luke
Pain-free Paula Badosa out to make splash in comeback at Adelaide International

