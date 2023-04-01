Luke Littler continues historic rise with spot in Darts Premier League

Luke Littler during the final of the World Championships at Alexandra Palace
Luke Littler during the final of the World Championships at Alexandra Palace
AFP
Luke Littler (16) will become the youngest-ever player to take part in the Premier League and Luke Humphries (28) will also make his debut in the competition having risen to number one in the world rankings.

"Newly-crowned world champion Luke Humphries and teenage sensation Luke Littler will headline the 2024 BetMGM Premier League Darts lineup, with reigning champion Michael van Gerwen also starring in the eight-player field for the forthcoming season," the PDC said.

The roadshow tournament begins in Cardiff on February 1st and goes to 15 other venues across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands before the top four players in the league progress to the playoffs in London.

Humphries, who took home a 500,000 pounds winner's prize, recognised the raucous crowd had wanted the teenager to win but said he had to "spoil the party".

He suggested also that Littler could change his nickname from 'The Nuke' to 'Relentless', so consistent and unfazed was his play.

"He made everything go his way. He showed such great maturity on young shoulders. If you are doing those sort of things at 16, it's mindless to think where he could be in five years' time.

"He will be world champion one day, there is no doubt in my mind. I just thought to myself its important that I get one in early before he does dominate us all and it becomes a much harder task to beat him."

Littler told a press conference he had enjoyed every minute of the competition but was also looking forward to going home and "getting back to reality".

Alongside the two Lukes and MVG taking part in the Premier League are former world champions Gerywn Price, Peter Wright, Rob Cross and Michael Smith

