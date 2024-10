Roberto Bautista-Agut (36) claimed his 12th career title in Antwerp on Sunday by defeating Jiri Lehecka (22) in the pair's third meeting in the last six weeks.

The Spanish veteran, a former top 10 player now down at 60 in the world, edged out his 33rd-ranked rival from the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-1.

Bautista-Agut had seen off Lehecka in the Davis Cup in September before the Czech gained revenge with a second-round win at the Beijing tournament.

