Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Atlanta ATP - Singles
  4. Chinese qualifier Juncheng Shang to face Jordan Thompson in ATP Atlanta semis

Chinese qualifier Juncheng Shang to face Jordan Thompson in ATP Atlanta semis

Shang has impressed in Atlanta
Shang has impressed in AtlantaProfimedia
Chinese teen tennis qualifier Juncheng Shang (19) overcame two rain delays and advanced to the ATP Atlanta Open semi-finals on Friday by defeating Australia's Max Purcell (26) 7-6(3), 6-4.

The left-hander from Beijing shrugged off rain stoppages late in each set to reach a Saturday semi-final match against Australian fourth seed Jordan Thompson, who ousted fifth-seeded Spanish wildcard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-3.

Shang captured the match against the eighth-seeded Aussie after two hours and one minute on a service winner in the first US hardcourt tune-up event on the path to the US Open, which begins on August 26.

"Tough conditions. It rained twice, especially the first time in the tie-break it was crucial," Shang said.

"I kept my mindset together, played really good tennis. Just super good match and happy to be through."

Shang, who ousted US top seed Ben Shelton in the round of 16, reached his second career ATP semi-final, having lost the first to Russian Andrey Rublev at Hong Kong earlier this year.

"Coming from qualies (qualifiers) has not been easy and the first two rounds have been challenging, really hard," said Shang. "But tomorrow it's semis. You don't get that every week. Just happy to be in the weekend."

Thompson, a 30-year-old from Sydney, won his first ATP title in February at Los Cabos, defeating Norway's Casper Ruud in the final.

US third seed Frances Tiafoe will face Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka and Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci will play France's Arthur Rinderknech in later quarter-finals.

Tiafoe seeks his fourth ATP career title and second final of the year after losing to Shelton in defending his US Clay Court crown at Houston.

Nishioka chases his third ATP title after trophies at the 2018 Shenzhen Open and 2022 Korea Open in Seoul.

Mentions
TennisShang JunchengThompson JordanAtlanta ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Musetti into Umag decider, Andreeva wins first WTA title ahead of Olympics
Tennis Tracker: Berrettini and Musetti win, Sinner and Rune pull out of Olympics
Unseeded Patten and Heliovaara clinch Wimbledon men's doubles crown in epic
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Alcaraz in action as packed Olympic schedule gets underway
Ranking the eight must-watch doubles pairings at the Paris Olympics 2024
Italy's Paolini hunting medals at Paris Olympics and selfie with Nadal
Naomi Osaka looking to turbo-charge comeback at Paris Olympics
Five tennis matches to look out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Nadal and Djokovic fighting time and new generation at Olympics
Nadal trains ahead of doubles opener alongside Alcaraz despite injury worries
Fresh injury puts Rafael Nadal's Olympics in doubt, says coach Moya
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Spurs keen on Chiesa, Simons choosing Leipzig over Bayern
The complete programme for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Five tennis matches to look out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Tennis Tracker: Musetti into Umag decider, Andreeva wins first WTA title ahead of Olympics

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings