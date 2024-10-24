Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. ATP - Singles
  ATP roundup: Grigor Dimitrov bows out in Vienna, Tsitsipas and Rune through in Basel

Reuters
Grigor Dimitrov in Vienna action
Tomas Machac (24) of the Czech Republic rallied for a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 win over third seed Grigor Dimitrov (33) of Bulgaria in two hours and 31 minutes to reach the Erste Bank Open quarterfinals on Thursday in Vienna, Austria.

Dimitrov out-aced Machac 12-9 and had the same number of winners (32), but he committed 21 unforced errors along the way. Dimitrov is now in danger of not qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals; he is 10th in the race for one of eight spots.

Machac advanced to face No. 7 seed Jack Draper of Great Britain, who defeated Italy's Luciano Darderi 7-5, 6-1. Russia's Karen Khachanov charged back to beat Brandon Nakashima 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, and Czech qualifier Jakub Mensik beat Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 7-6 (7).

No. 2 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia was ahead 7-6 (2), 3-1 when Italian opponent Flavio Cobolli retired.

Swiss Indoors Basel

Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard upset eighth seed and two-time defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 6-1, 7-6 (6) to make the quarterfinals in Switzerland.

Mpetshi Perricard fired 22 aces, had a 30-16 advantage in winners and prevailed on 32 of 39 first-service points (82.0 percent) in the thorough victory. His next opponent will be Canadian wild card Denis Shapovalov, who defeated Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, fourth seed Holger Rune of Denmark, sixth seed Ben Shelton of the United States and seventh seed Arthur Fils of France all advanced in straight sets. Rune is aiming to return to the final, where he lost to Auger-Aliassime in 2022.

Mentions
