ATP roundup: Zverev races to 60th win in Vienna, Rublev up and running in Basel

Germany's Alexander Zverev is the top seed in ViennaReuters / Tingshu Wang
Top-seeded Alexander Zverev (27) of Germany zipped past Joel Schwaerzler (18) 6-2, 6-2 in the opening round of the Erste Bank Open on Monday in Vienna, Austria.

The 67-minute victory was the 60th of the season for Zverev, matching his career high from 2018. He did not face a break point and won 23 of 24 points on his first serve against the young Austrian.

Czech Jakub Mensik ousted eighth seed Alexei Popyrin of Australia 7-6, 6-2.

Italy's Matteo Berrettini never faced a break point in a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.

Flavio Cobolli of Italy was a 7-6, 6-3 winner over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Swiss Indoors Basel

Top seed Andrey Rublev of Russia needed just 64 minutes to complete a 6-3, 6-2 win over Portugal's Nuno Borges in the first round at Basel, Switzerland.

Rublev only dropped one point on his first serve (25 of 26) and finished with nearly twice as many winners (21-11) as Borges. Up next for Rublev is either Chile's Alejandro Tabilo or Marin Cilic of Croatia.

Fifth seed Ugo Humbert of France outlasted Switzerland's Jerome Kym 6-4, 6-7, 7-5, while seventh seed Arthur Fils of France defeated German's Daniel Altmaier 7-6, 6-3.

Other first-round winners were Belgium's David Goffin and France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

