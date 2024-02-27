WTA roundup: Yafan Wang wins Austin opener, Cornet knocked out

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Austin WTA - Singles
  4. WTA roundup: Yafan Wang wins Austin opener, Cornet knocked out
WTA roundup: Yafan Wang wins Austin opener, Cornet knocked out
Wang is through
Wang is through
Reuters
Yafan Wang pulled off a first-round upset at the ATX Open in Austin, Texas, on Monday, defeating fourth-seeded Lucia Bronzetti of Italy 7-6, 6-4.

Wang won 81 per cent of her first-serve points and saved four of the five break points she faced. She failed to take advantage of three set points on Bronzetti's serve at 5-4 in the first set, then needed two more set points to wrap up the tiebreaker. The lone break in the second set gave Wang a 3-2 lead.

In other opening-round action, fifth-seeded Diane Parry won an all-French matchup against Jessika Ponchet 6-3, 7-6, eighth-seeded Yue Yuan of China rallied past Australia's Arina Rodionova 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 and Colombia's Camila Osorio routed France's Alize Cornet 6-3, 6-2.

San Diego Open

Canada's Marina Stakusic beat Russia's Marina Melnikova 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 in a first-round matchup of qualifiers at San Diego. Stakusic, 19, is ranked 283rd in the world; Melnikova, 35, is ranked 440th.

Stakusic had a 4-0 edge in aces and she won 78 per cent of Melnikova's second-serve points. Her second-round foe will be either seventh-seeded Croatian Donna Vekic or Katherine Hui, a 19-year-old wildcard entrant who is a San Diego native.

Other first-round winners included China's Xinyu Wang, Australia's Daria Saville, Great Britain's Katie Boulter and Germany's Jule Niemeier. Sixth-seeded Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine outlasted US qualifier Ann Li 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the last match of the night.

Mentions
TennisAustin WTA - SinglesSan Diego WTA - SinglesWang YafanCornet AlizeBronzetti LuciaOsorio Camila
Related Articles
Rust-free Swiatek grateful for demanding start as Australian Open heats up
Former champion Wozniacki through to Australian Open second round as Linette retires
'Super disappointed' Osaka comeback ended by Pliskova, Sabalenka and Rybakina win
Show more
Tennis
ATP roundup: Andy Murray nets 500th career hard-court win, Draper stuns Paul
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev playing first match since Aus Open, Fritz suffers shock defeat
Three activists found guilty over Wimbledon climate protests
Andy Murray hints at retirement after beating Denis Shapovalov in Dubai
Updated
Daniil Medvedev says Australian Open final loss was 'easy' to get over
Tennis Tracker: Murray downs Shapovalov in Dubai, Rublev and Hurkacz battle through
Mariano Navone downs champion Cameron Norrie with ease to reach ATP Rio Open final
Tennis Tracker: Sebastian Baez clinches Rio title after crushing Mariano Navone
Jordan Thompson downs Casper Ruud to win maiden ATP crown at Los Cabos Open
Most Read
Everton's 10-point Premier League penalty reduced to six following appeal
Al Hilal set record for consecutive victories in Saudi Pro League
Andy Murray hints at retirement after beating Denis Shapovalov in Dubai
Manchester City's Norwegian starlet Oscar Bobb signs new contract

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings